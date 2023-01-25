AccuWeather expert predicts Punxsutawney Phil's forecast
Will it be an early spring or a long winter? AccuWeather's Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok offers his prediction on what Punxsutawney Phil's forecast will be on Groundhog Day.
Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Discover: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree See: 3 Ways Smart People Save...
The 5.2-acre parcel is a block from the 15 acres La Quinta bought last year. It's looking for a single developer to build on both.
"You think you're going to become a star?'" Kelly Ripa recalled asking Sarah Michelle Gellar, who went on to play Buffy in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Steve Spurrier says he'll be "pulling for the Titans for sure" now that Ran Carthon is the general manager.
There must be something in the air, because we’ve been frantically craving Italian wedding soup, and just like that, two of our favorite foodie gals drop their own twists on the classic recipe. First, Ina Garten shared her version of the soup, made with cheesy chicken meatballs, and even celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Julianne […]
Although natural climate variability is playing a role, scientists confirm that the impact of human-released greenhouse gases is causing a dramatic rise in temperatures around the Greenland Ice Sheet.
Contrary to common belief, you don't have to trade individual stocks to outperform the overall stock market.
SEMI Americas, a trade association representing electronic industry design and supply chain manufacturers, is relocating SEMICON West to Phoenix beginning in 2025. It marks the first time the notable semiconductor industry conference will be held in Arizona.
Groundhog Day is on Feb. 2 and celebrates the groundhog with theorized forecasting abilities. Punxsutawney Phil will predict more or less winter.
AccuWeather's Adam del Rosso breaks down the forecast for potentially severe thunderstorms tracking from the Gulf Coast to the Southeast from Jan. 24-25.
Ohio, which has had medical marijuana sales since 2019, could pass legislation approving adult-use sales this year. Adult-use cannabis sales in Ohio could be a game-changer for several cannabis companies. As it is, medical cannabis sales are booming in the Buckeye state, reaching $658 million in 2022, a rise of 72.8% over 2021 sales.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for York County.
WWE RAW viewership increased on January 23 with the “RAW is […]
Gov. Ron DeSantis stood by his administration’s decision to reject Florida students from accessing an Advanced Placement course on African American studies. In fact, he even went so far as to claim the course would push the “gay agenda” and inappropriate political ideologies onto children, per the Miami Herald.
Wednesday will be warm and breezy ahead of Thursday's cold front.
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking our next strong cold front on Wednesday.
Two children are dead and a baby was flown to a hospital with traumatic injuries after they were discovered inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night.
It looks like one unspoken royal rule has been tossed aside now that King Charles III is in power. When Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne, the senior royals avoided posing for photos, especially selfies, with the crowds, but Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be throwing the antiquated idea by the wayside. […]
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.