New AccuWeather series to focus on climate crisis
Accuweather's new series Our Changing World takes a look at the impacts of climate change and how we can be inspired to do more to protect our planet.
BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.
More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.
The president jabbed his predecessor over one of his most famous claims.
For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.
A 16-year-old speaks exclusively to "GMA" about the moment he was bitten in the arm near Daytona, Florida.
The zoo’s ectotherm team works on a pilot program geared toward restoring Texas horned lizards, also known as horned frogs, back to their habitats in the wild.
Looking down a hillside dotted with large stumps and nearly devoid of trees, a pair of retired U.S. Forest Service employees lamented logging policies they helped craft to deal with two harbingers of climate change -- pine beetles and wildfires. Timber production dramatically ramped up two decades ago in the Black Hills National Forest along the South Dakota-Wyoming border, as beetles ravaged huge expanses of forest and worries grew over wildfires. The beetles left, but the loggers haven’t — and they're now felling trees at twice the rate government scientists say is sustainable.
When residents in Union Hill, Virginia, decried the pipeline as a form of environmental racism, the energy company insisted it wasn’t Residents of Buckingham County at a town hall meeting about a proposed compressor station in Union Hill, Virginia. Photograph: Steve Helber/AP As fracked gas fields in West Virginia boomed over the past decade, energy companies jumped at the chance to build massive new pipelines to move the fuel to neighboring east coast markets. The 600-mile Atlantic Coast pipeli
Want to manage stormwater and attract monarch butterflies on your property? Go native. | Opinion
Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.
Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances early Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions soon as they move across the Atlantic.
A 504-pound alligator believed to have killed a 71-year-old Louisiana man in Hurricane Ida floodwaters has been captured with what appears to be human remains in its stomach, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The 12-foot alligator's capture ended a two-week search by local and state agencies for Timothy Satterlee Sr, who had last been seen on Aug. 30 checking the storm damage outside his home in Slidell, about 35 miles (55 km) northeast of New Orleans. The attack occurred the day after Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, slammed Louisiana, causing devastating flooding in some areas outside a new levee and floodgate system protecting New Orleans.
It seems like the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car is creating power to drive the car out of nothing, but it actually takes a lot of work.
A high-tech independent effort to track greenhouse gas emissions from every country, industrial facility and power plant announced its first results on Monday. Why it matters: Climate TRACE utilizes satellite data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to determine greenhouse gas emissions globally. It aims usher in an era of "radical transparency" and a more enforceable climate agreement by giving nonprofits, governments and the UN actionable intelligence to track and crack down on pollu
Teenagers and people in their early 20s are increasingly worried that older generations and political leaders aren't doing enough to prevent a climate-change catastrophe. They're so concerned, in fact, that four in 10 aren't sure they'll have children of their own.
Bipartisan bill would spend far too little on hardening infrastructure needed to mitigate climate change
Hurricane season is well under way and people in Puerto Rico are very worried. Parts of the archipelago have yet to recover from Hurricane Maria.
In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”
When Sunrise police officers went inside Michelline Toulouse’s home earlier this year they found “...dead cats, cat body parts, overflowing litter boxes, lack of water and food, extreme odor of cat feces and decomposing cat bodies...,” according to the city’s petition to remove the cats.