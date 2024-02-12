AccuWeather: Winter storm bearing down on Pa.; three to six inches of snow expected in area

Feb. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Cambria County region could see three to six inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday when a storm passes through, aiming for New York and the New England states, according to AccuWeather.

"The precipitation will be coming down pretty hard Monday night," senior meteorologist Thomas Hines said. "It's going to be slow going Tuesday."

A winter storm watch will be in effect until Tuesday afternoon, he said.

A winter storm tracking from the southern Rocky Mountains will likely dump heavy snow across northern Pennsylvania, southern New York and southern New England.

The fast-moving storm currently has the potential for more than eight inches of snow across northern Pennsylvania through southern New England.

"The north-central part of the state, north of I-80, could be getting up to a foot of snow," Hines said.

The storm is likely to develop into a nor'easter into Tuesday, bringing high winds and blizzard conditions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Motorists were advised to plan ahead and drive slowly, as slick roads are expected.

"Three to six inches is nothing to sneeze at," Hines said. "We're going to have to do some shoveling."