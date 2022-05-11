AccuWeather's 2022 Pacific hurricane season forecast
May 15th marks the beginning of the central and east Pacific hurricane season.
Months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck the Tri-State Area, some are still struggling to recover from the powerful storm. Now with the new hurricane season nearly here, many are bracing for the worst. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has more on what you can do now to get prepared.
California's water use jumped dramatically in March, state officials said Tuesday, as one of the driest stretches on record prompted a wave of homeowners to start watering their lawns earlier than usual in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom's pleas for conservation amid a severe drought. Newsom last summer asked residents to voluntarily cut water use by 15% compared to 2020 as climate change intensified a drought that threatened to drain the state's reservoirs to dangerously low levels. Water conservation increased gradually through December, aided by some intense fall and early winter storms that reduced water demand.
Pakistan and neighboring India have been sweltering amid an intense heat wave that has led to weeks of dangerous air quality and rampaging wildfires. Now, the early-season heat is to blame for causing the rapid melt of the Shishper Glacier in northern Pakistan, which led to destructive flooding downstream. The Hassanabad Bridge in Pakistan's Hunza Valley was completely destroyed on Saturday as the melting glacier sent torrents of water coursing through area streams in a phenomenon known as a gla
Wind gusts of 50 mph are reported along the Outer Banks.
Forests in Ella Arellano's family for nine generations burned in a day on Monday as fierce winds drove the United States' largest wildfire through a New Mexico valley towards a third county. Arellano sat in an evacuation center in Peñasco on Monday and grieved the loss of timbered mountainsides around her home in Holman after the fire leaped across the Mora valley about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of state capital Santa Fe. "I'm of the land," said Arellano, a "mayordoma" in charge of irrigation channels known as "acequias", as she wiped away tears.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told regional officials on Tuesday to deal with forest fires in Siberia and said there could be no repeat of last year's fire season, the worst on record. In an online meeting shown on state TV, Putin said the blazes were causing significant material damage and posing a threat to life, the environment and the economy. Putin said: "We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years."
Two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed both collapses Tuesday and has closed off the areas around the houses.
Unseasonably warm and humid air flowing into Wisconsin combined with a cold front could generate severe thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds.
There’s a 48% chance the globe will reach a yearly average of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels thanks to climate change, a report says.
A large storm that will remain stalled just off the Atlantic coast into Wednesday will continue to create stiff winds and rough surf, prior to turning westward later this week, when it will deliver downpours in the Southeast. This storm, which brought tornadoes and flooding rain to the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians last week, could even become the very first subtropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Tuesday,
Earthquakes have shaken South Carolina in recent months, with the latest striking Monday morning. But what would happen if the historic 1886 Charleston quake happened today?
For anyone in Dallas-Fort Worth who remembers the heat waves of 1980 of 2011, we’ve got bad news. There are signs we may be heading into another boiling summer.