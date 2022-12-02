AccuWeather's white Christmas forecast

AccuWeather

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as colorful lights adorn homes, and decorations and seasonal favorites are on display in stores around the country, but many may be wondering whether Mother Nature will also create a wintry scene in time for the holiday. AccuWeather forecasters released their annual white Christmas forecast on Friday, noting that while chances aren't overwhelmingly high for large parts of the nation, a few pockets across the country may luck out just in time for the ho