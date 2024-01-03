Ace Frehley tour manager, prosecutors reach agreement in Haynes Apperson incident

Jan. 3—The man who was charged last year with intimidation after police say he threatened to kill a former Howard County Commissioner, has avoided a possible trial and conviction.

John Ostrosky, the tour manager for Ace Frehley, the co-founding member of the popular rock band Kiss, reached an agreement with the Howard County Prosecutor's Office to enter into a pretrial diversion program.

The agreement stipulates that Ostrosky must not commit any criminal offense for the next year, as well as pay court and program fees and pay an unspecified amount of restitution.

If Ostrosky adheres to the agreement, charges against him will be dropped. If he violates the agreement, the prosecutor's office could choose to seek a conviction on the original charges.

Ostrosky was originally charged with misdemeanor charges of intimidation, public intoxication and disorderly conduct after police say on June 30 he told Paul Wyman, a former county commissioner and current chairperson of the Haynes Apperson Festival, "One day I'm going to come back here, and you're dead."

Ostrosky was in Kokomo that night because Frehley was performing at the annual festival held in Foster Park.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Ostrosky was intoxicated that evening, was causing problems with festival staff all evening, had threatened to fight Wyman multiple times and ignored multiple requests by his own staff and police to leave the premises of the adjacent Rhum Academy.

The disturbance attracted attention from festival goers, some of whom filmed the incident.

A portable breath test showed Ostrosky had a 0.117 breath alcohol content level, according to the affidavit.

Wyman, in a statement to the Tribune, said he received a sincere apology letter from Ostrosky and that he and his family "fully" accept the apology.

Request for comment made to Mark McCann, county prosecutor, and Ostrosky's attorney, Jeffrey Elftman, went unanswered.

