ACE patrol results announced

Mar. 15—PESOTUM — Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Capt. Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Macon County and Vermilion County during March.

These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

During this time, no DUI citations were issued. Troopers issued one alcohol/drug citation, one occupant restraint offense, one registration offense, two driver's license offenses, four insurance violations, 23 total citations/arrests and eight written warnings.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the U.S.

The ACE program allows officers to work at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.