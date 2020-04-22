ACEDS draws on power and skills of e-discovery community to launch Mentorship Program

Volunteer-led initiative pairs up-and-coming e-discovery professionals with seasoned veterans to bolster skills, exchange best practices, strengthen community relationships

EAGAN, Minn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, is today leveraging the power and professional expertise of its e-discovery community with a new Mentorship Program.

This volunteer-led initiative pairs early-career e-discovery professionals as mentees with veteran practitioners who serve as coaches/mentors. As a result, novice professionals will have a ready resource to help them explore career development possibilities, achieve their professional goals, and prepare for the CEDS exam. Conversely, mentors have the opportunity to coach committed new professionals, and invest in building and strengthening the overall community.

"Our ACEDS professionals are known for an unmatched commitment to 'paying it forward' and for improving the expertise of the greater community," said Mike Quartararo, president ACEDS and professional development. "The mentorship program will provide opportunities for knowledgeable leaders to coach junior, committed newcomers, and give even greater opportunities to those with limited experience. We are confident this will build relationships and foster an exchange of best practices across the country."

Mentors, each of whom will be CEDS-certified with many years of e-discovery experience, have the opportunity to commit to either a long-term or abbreviated program. ACEDS will facilitate initial pairings, after which the mentors and mentees will work independently and then report back to ACEDS the outcome of the partnership.

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.aceds.org/page/mentorship

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global member-based association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 23 chapters, with locations in most major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa (with Australia and South America chapters coming soon). Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

