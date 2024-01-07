Acer introduces a massive 57-inch ultrawide monitor at CES 2024

Acer has announced quite a lengthy list of new products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a 57-inch monitor with curvature designed to increase your field of vision and make you feel more immersed in a game's environment. The king-sized Predator Z57 has a Dual UHD resolution — that's 7,680 x 2,160 pixels — a 120Hz refresh rate and a wide 32:9 aspect ratio. It's a MiniLED monitor that Acer says can achieve up to 1000 nit brightness, can produce highly accurate colors and can maximize light and dark contrast for realistic visuals and dark scenes with great picture quality.

But let's go back to that massive screen real estate for a bit. While you can very well use the full display for a single purpose, the model's picture-by-picture capability lets you split it in half and show output from two different sources. Since it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that work with consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, you could get two games running at the same time if that's something you'd want to try. You could also use its picture-in-picture capability to show an output separate from the main one in a smaller inset window. Predator Z57 will be available in North America and in Europe starting in the second quarter of the year with prices starting at $2,500 and €2,399, respectively.

If you want a curved monitor but don't need all that real estate and think $2,500 is a bit too much, Acer has also launched a $900 34-inch display at the event. The Predator X34 V3 is a 34-inch MiniLED model with a 21:9 ultrawide QHD, or 3,440 x 1,440, resolution. It has a 180Hz refresh rate, which the company says can provide fluid gaming experiences with minimal ghosting. The model will also go on sale in the second quarter of the year.

In addition, Acer seems to be making another attempt at making 3D gaming happen with the Predator SpatialLabs View 27. It's the latest entry to the brand's stereoscopic 3D display line that doesn't need glasses, though you can always switch to 2D output on its 4K screen. The model will be available in North America starting in the second quarter for $1,999 and in Europe within the first quarter of the year.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.