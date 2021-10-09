Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The US$37m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$23m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Acer Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Acer Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Acer Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Acer Therapeutics which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Acer Therapeutics, take a look at Acer Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Acer Therapeutics worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Acer Therapeutics is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Acer Therapeutics’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $45,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Although the study is now a bit dated, a 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management provides plain-as-day evidence that dividend stocks run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Considering that most dividend stocks are profitable on a recurring basis and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal investment focus for folks who have a long-term mindset. Understandably, though, not all income seekers are patient.

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    They may not be growth machines, but these stocks can generate a whole lot of dividend income for you.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    AI is quickly becoming more useful in our world, and these two companies are perfectly positioned to benefit from it.

  • This Recent IPO Stock Could Produce 3X Returns in 5 Years

    Through the first three quarters of 2021, the market has seen 1,635 initial public offerings (IPOs) raise a total of $331 billion. In general, I exercise caution when considering recent IPO stocks. Here's why I think this recent IPO stock could grow threefold in the next five years.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could surge next

    Heads-up. This trio of Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • Why you won’t know it when a bear market starts

    It was on Oct. 9, 2007, 14 years ago this week, that the stock market hit its bull market high prior to the beginning of the Financial Crisis-induced bear market. Instead, you undoubtedly were sharing in the exuberance that accompanied yet another new bull-market high. The S&P 500 (SPX) was 120% higher than where it had stood at the beginning of that bull market, five years previously.