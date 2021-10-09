Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The US$37m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$23m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Acer Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Acer Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Acer Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Acer Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

