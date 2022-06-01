Acerinox (ANIOY) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Acerinox (ANIOY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.48, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Acerinox as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 38.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $9.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.8% and +16.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Acerinox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.94% higher. Acerinox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Acerinox currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.49, which means Acerinox is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



