Acerinox, S.A. (BME:ACX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

Since Acerinox, S.A. (BME:ACX) released its earnings in September 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -14% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 35%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €234m, we should see this fall to €202m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Acerinox in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Acerinox perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 15 analysts of ACX is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €234m and the final forecast of €210m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ACX’s earnings is 4.3%. EPS reaches €0.97 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.85 EPS today. However, the expansion of the current 5.0% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 4.3% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Acerinox, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further research:

