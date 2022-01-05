🌱 Aces Supports Survivors + 66-year-old Woman Shot and Killed

Morning, neighbors! Dominique-Noelle Rafael here with the latest copy of theLas Vegas Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 61 Low: 41.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Las Vegas:

The Las Vegas Aces and the Regeneration Vision Center and Market Resolution (RVC) are working together to support survivors of human trafficking. The RVC has been a huge help in filling in the gap related to financial sufficiency. They are able to offer up many services that would be of great help to the survivors. (Nevada Business Magazine) A 66-year-old woman was shot and killed by two men in a parking lot while going back for her mask. The two men, Jesani Carter aged 20 and Jordan Ruby aged 18, have been charged with the murder of Clarice Yamaguchi. During the slaying, Yamaguchi's husband attacked one of the assailants. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Thousands of people are currently in attendance at the Consumer Electronics Show which was scaled-back due to COVID. Everyone in attendance is required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. However, many companies are choosing to attend digitally this year. (News3LV)

Today in Las Vegas:

Digital Drinks at AREA15 (6:00 PM)

Hip Hop Las Vegas Club Crawl at Las Vegas Strip (10:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Vegas Chamber wants to thank all of their Preview 2022 sponsors! There is a special thanks that goes out to their Support Sponsor, R&R Partners, and finally, one last big thank you to their Present Sponsor, Cox. Get your tickets today! (Facebook)

Visit Las Vegas is sharing their most beautiful views of last years New Year's Eve festivities. Make sure you go check out their video! (Facebook)

The Las Vegas Valley Water District is asking for everyone's help in reporting water waste this year. They have a great informational video posted online with more details about how to go about making reports. (Facebook)

