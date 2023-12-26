Aces of Trades: Charlie and Stephanie Warino open The Henry event center

LANCASTER − Charlie and Stephanie Warino wanted to become part of the community after moving here from West Virginia. They also enjoy restoring old buildings, so they recently opened The Henry event center.

The business is located 1755 Cedar Hill Road.

Charlie and Stephanie Warino, owners of The Henry wedding and event venue, stand outside of their establishment on December 11, 2023, in Lancaster, Ohio.

The Warinos host a variety of events, including parties, meetings, weddings, baby and bridal showers, at their new business they bought in May.

"We can host up to 50 people indoors and outdoors up to 200," Stephanie Warino said. "So, really, parties of all sizes. And, actually, it's a fantastic venue for elopements and micro weddings, specifically. It is just the right size for an event like that."

Charlie and Stephanie Warino, owners of The Henry wedding and event venue, sit inside of their establishment on December 11, 2023, in Lancaster, Ohio.

The building was formerly known as the Henry Manor and dates to 1869. It has previously been used a bed and breakfast business and also a tea room.

"The Henry was last, I think, redecorated in the '80s and '90s," Stephanie Warino said. "We've completely refurbished the interior. So, it's got a top-to-bottom refresh in terms of removing acres of wallpaper and lots of very old carpet. We've redone the floors."

She said the garden is also a large part of the venue's charm.

Charlie Warino said he and his wife were looking to move here anyway, then came upon The Henry.

Charlie and Stephanie Warino, owners of The Henry wedding and event venue, stand inside of their establishment on December 11, 2023, in Lancaster, Ohio.

"It's a beautiful house and a beautiful estate," he said. "The systems and the structure of the house are immaculate. It just needed kind of a cosmetic upgrade. We thought it was something we could take on. We're looking to become part of the community. So we thought that would be a good way as new to the area to ingrain ourselves with the local community."

