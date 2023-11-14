Aces of Trades: Cheryl Lawson finds joy in the small part she plays on a global stage

COSHOCTON – She’s part of something bigger than herself and that’s just the way she likes it.

“I suppose I was an ordinary kid,” said Cheryl Lawson. “I dreamed of being a writer and then a songwriter. I still do a little of both, but not professionally. What I’m doing now is full-time mission work. Did I ever dream I’d end up in full-time mission work? Not in a million years.”

Cheryl Lawson of MMS Aviation with one of the planes the non-profit organization works on at its hangar on Airport Road.

Today, Lawson is executive assistant at MMS Aviation, a Coshocton-based, one-of-a kind facility that provides hands-on training for missionary pilots and mechanics. MMS, by the way, stands for Missionary Maintenance Service.

“My main role is managing the donor software system,” she explained. “Since MMS is a faith-supported organization, the organization itself and everyone who works here depends on financial support from individuals and churches. Most of our donations are made by credit card or echeck and many of them are set up to be done online automatically. If someone calls and needs to update a credit card or change a donation, I’m the person they talk to.”

Lawson grew up around central Ohio. “My father was a pastor, so we moved a number of times,” she said. She graduated from West Holmes High School in Holmes County in 1974, then went to New York Christian Institute, a small college in Clarence, New York, to study the Bible and major in music. She came back to Ohio to enter the workforce, then graduated from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2011 with a degree in business administration.

“Through the 30-plus years of working in other offices,” she said, “I gained a great deal of experience with computer programs and different types of software. I suppose it’s a little unusual for someone my age. I didn’t grow up with computers. My interaction with technology back in the day consisted of an electric typewriter and a private phone line, but I truly enjoy working with technology and computers. My background and my education have proved invaluable in the work I now do for MMS.”

Lawson started part time at MMS in 2022, then in January of this year she transitioned to full time.

Phil Maddux is president and CEO of MMS Aviation.

“Cheryl’s servant heart makes it a blessing to serve alongside her,” assessed Maddux. “Her title is executive assistant, but she does so much more than that and is always willing to serve in any way we ask. Most of her work is connecting with our donors. There are about 1,800 individuals, churches, and businesses who give financial gifts to MMS each year. Cheryl maintains the donor database and helps donors with changes to payment or contact information. I’m not sure how we ever managed without her.”

“I’m very pleased to be where I am and do what I do,” responded Lawson. “It’s a privilege and joy to come to work every morning. It dawned on me a few months ago this is the first job I’ve ever had where I didn’t dread Monday morning. I love coming here and serving this community of believers. There’s a great camaraderie here. There’s grace and forgiveness when difficulties come. There’s a common purpose and a common goal and a common desire for excellence. The part I play in all of this is very small, but I’m more than happy to do what I can to help this organization run smoothly.

“I know my work here is making a difference across the globe,” she summed. “Each time a mission aircraft takes off somewhere in the world, it might be taking critical medical supplies to a remote people, or going to pick up a sick or injured person and fly them to a hospital that can be reached in minutes instead of hours or days, or it might be taking the gospel and sharing the love and peace of Christ with some who have never heard about Jesus. There is great joy in being part of something that is bigger than myself, that is truly making a difference in peoples’ lives.”

MMS Aviation is located at 24387 Airport Road in Coshocton. For more information, call 740-622-6848 or log on www.mmsaviation.org.

