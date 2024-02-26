Aces of Trades: Christine Simmons was driven to work for United Way of Fairfield County

LANCASTER − Changing careers can be difficult. It's even more so when someone has been at a job for a long time.

Christine Simmons worked at Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan for 26 years before becoming the United Way of Fairfield County Executive Director on July 31. She was the business accounts specialist when she left there.

Christine Simmons, United Way Executive Director, stands outside of the United Way Office on Feb. 7, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

"It was a big step," Simmons said of her career change. "A big step. But I just felt really called to get into the non-profit work. It was an easy decision when the opportunity at United Way came up."

She was a United Way board president when she was hired into her current position to replace Carrie Woody. Woody left to become the city's service safety director.

"I think the board knew and Carrie Woody just knew that I have a heart and a passion for United Way," Simmons said. "I've been on both sides of United Way. My family had personally been touched by a lot of the agencies that we serve. So I was driven to work for United Way and being a part of their board meant a lot to me."

Simmons took her job right as the United Way was starting its annual fundraising campaign last year. The United Way is a fundraising organization for various agencies and organizations in the area.

"It was literally come in and hit the ground running," she said. "It has been a huge learning experience. It's been fun. I've really just been concentrating on the campaign, the 2023 campaign. It's been good."

But that doesn't mean the job doesn't have pressure.

"It's definitely stressful," Simmons said. "But it's so rewarding. When you hear the stories coming out of our agencies and you see the good work that they are doing and touching lives and how they're making an impact on those in Fairfield County, it takes the stress away. So, yeah, it has stressful moments. I think any leadership role has stressful moments. But when you focus on the rewards at the end it makes it worth it. And that's really what keeps me going."

Simmons said while she misses her former Fairfield Federal co-workers, the rewards of her new job help her deal with that.

"Fairfield Federal just molded me and shaped me for United Way," she said.

Simmons said that is because of Fairfield Federal's deep ties in the community.

Away from work, Simmons enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys traveling and live music.

"So any opportunity to go to a concert, that's where you'll find me," Simmons said.

She said she likes hip-hop, country and pop.

"It's a wide variety," Simmons said. "My playlist is very eclectic."

