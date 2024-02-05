Maryann Crist was named the director of The Midland Theatre in November. She has served in various capacities for the theatre since 2018.

NEWARK – She’s a “huge people-person” — and she loves giving back.

“I was quiet when I was younger,” Maryann Crist said. “Nobody believes me!” she added with a laugh.

Today, Crist is director of The Midland Theatre in downtown Newark.

“My role,” she said, “includes business operations, event planning, education and everything in between. At the end of the day, my role is to do whatever is needed to fulfill the mission of The Midland Theatre.”

Aces of Trades: Crist's personality bubbles out of Midland Theatre's doors

Crist grew up in Pickerington and graduated from Pickerington High School in 1992. She earned a degree in elementary education at Ohio University in Lancaster.

“I was a cake decorator right out of high school,” she said, “then a restaurant manager and a gourmet food demonstrator in college. Food is my love language.”

“I started my 15 year teaching career teaching kindergarten,” she said, “and ended working with students who were at risk of not graduating high school. I left education when my boys graduated and started their new chapters. For two years, I joined the corporate world as a facility and operations manager for an IT company. I was managing offices in four different states and was constantly using my Licking County contractors, caterers and other connections. Then my husband, Randy, and I agreed it would be best to return home.”

Crist's journey took her downtown to the Midland in 2018.

“Randy came home from work saying he found ‘us’ a new job," Crist said. "He had been with State Farm for 32 years, so I knew he wasn't going anywhere. The theater was hiring a development coordinator, a fundraising position. Although I never had an official fundraising position before; I had raised money for the schools and the athletic department. I loved the idea of requesting support for this beautiful gem that truly belongs to our community, so I applied and was hired.”

Aces of Trades: Stuntman Stuart Wilson talks about his time in Granville with Bruce Willis

Crist was named director of The Midland Theatre in November.

“Maryann loves people and this community more than most,” said Brian Haught, programming and marketing director at The Midland. “She looks for opportunities to serve in everything she does and uses The Midland Theatre as a conduit to express that love, whether it’s a longtime patron, a guest walking through our doors for the first time or an elementary school student experiencing the theater on a field trip.”

“I’m a huge people-person,” Crist said, “and I love watching the crowds as much as the performers.”

“The Midland Theatre gives so much to the community, and I love giving back,” she said. “Life is often surprising. I couldn’t have guessed I’d be where I am, but I wouldn’t change anything. I am blessed.”

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs — whether they're unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at advocate@newarkadvocate.com.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Aces of Trades: Maryann Crist is director of The Midland Theatre