Aces of Trades: Fulfillment of apprenticeship outweighs any challenges for Tyler Sensenig

COSHOCTON – He’s always been mechanically-minded – a real plus in his position.

“I was very curious as a child,” recalled Tyler Sensenig. “I liked playing with Lego blocks and taking things apart around the house. This sometimes got me in trouble with my dear mother. I loved working with my hands and was often doing woodworking projects and one of my first real jobs was repairing bicycles at the local bike shop. I didn’t know anything at all about airplanes and never once dreamt that I would end up in Ohio serving with MMS Aviation.”

Tyler Sensenig works on an engine at MMS Aviation.

Today, Sensenig is an apprentice at MMS Aviation, a Coshocton-based, one-of-a kind-in-all-the-world facility that provides hands-on training for missionary pilots and mechanics.

“I had an interest in ministry long before I had anything to do with aviation,” he explained. “It was clear I had handy practical talents and I really wanted to be able to use technical skills to serve in God’s Kingdom. It wasn’t clear for a long time what that would look like. But when I became aware of the needs for mechanics to maintain aircraft that do ministry in some of the farthest reaches of the world, it was a natural fit.”

Sensenig, 23, grew up in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. He was homeschooled and graduated from high school in 2017, then earned a degree in electro-mechanical technology from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster.

“My wife Sharee and I moved to Coshocton in August of 2022,” he said. “We came to MMS to participate in their 30 month apprenticeship program. A fun part of our story is that my wife is also now pursuing training in aviation maintenance. Now that’s something I never would have dreamt of.

“My wife and I will finish our training with MMS in March 2025,” he added, “and we have already begun the process of looking into a permanent field assignment after that. Our main goal is to join one of the many organizations around the world who use aircraft to support Bible translators in remote locations that have little or even no access except by air.”

Tyler Sensenig works on a plane at MMS Aviation

Phil Sperling is a fellow apprentice with MMS Aviation.

“Tyler brings a lot of natural skill and care for detail,” assessed Sperling. “He’s a joy to work alongside. I’ve learned quite a lot from him, especially when working with sheet metal.”

“This work is something I do from the heart for sure.” responded Sensenig. “I know I’m called to this work, and that’s why I’m doing it. Some days are difficult and challenging, but the fulfillment of being part of a mission so much bigger than myself makes it all worth it.

“When I look back on my life,” he concluded, “I can see such clear evidence of God leading me every step of the way. This is immensely encouraging and strengthens my faith as I look to the future.”

MMS Aviation is located at 24387 Airport Road. For more information, call 740-622-6848 or log on www.mmsaviation.org.

