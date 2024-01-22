Aces of Trades: Ghiloni captures lasting memories through photo

Bryan Ghiloni, the owner of Bryan Ghiloni Photography, discusses the variety of lens for DSLR cameras while teaching a photography class Thursday at Central Ohio Technical College in Newark.

NEWARK – He found his path unexpectedly — in New York City.

“As a kid I spent a lot of time creating,” Bryan Ghiloni said. “From as far back as I can remember, I knew I wanted to be an artist in some way, shape or form. I clearly showed tendencies towards creativity and the arts, winning my first coloring contest in the first grade. As I grew up, my visions of future creative occupations would vary, but I always knew I would be an artist. While other kids were dreaming of being firemen or baseball players or astronauts, I was dreaming of creating beautiful things that made people happy.”

Today, Ghiloni is the award-winning owner of Bryan Ghiloni Photography.

“My duties include but are not limited to photography, editing, graphic design, advertising, correspondence, bookkeeping and social media,” he said.

Aces of Trades: Stuntman Stuart Wilson talks about his time in Granville with Bruce Willis

For his efforts, Ghiloni has been awarded best photographer by the Newark Awards Association for each of the past five years. He was also named Central Ohio Technical College’s Teacher of the Year in 2020 after teaching photography and graphic design for 10 years.

Ghiloni, 47, grew up in Newark, graduated from Lakewood High School in 1994, then Savannah College of Art & Design with degrees in photography and graphic design (both cum laude).

“I always enjoyed taking pictures, documenting events and occasions throughout high school,” he said. “However, it wasn't until college that I latched on to photography as a serious creative medium. I was originally a graphic design major, and our program required us to take an introduction to photography course. I immediately gravitated to the craft and quickly excelled. I began showing in art exhibitions and winning awards. It was then I knew I had a talent for the craft and decided to take on photography as a second major.

“After I graduated college, I moved to New York City and began pursuing graphic design positions,” he said. “Yet, those career pursuits never seemed to come to fruition for whatever reasons. I truly feel the universe was pushing me in a different direction.”

Bryan Ghiloni, the owner of Bryan Ghiloni Photography, discusses the history of film while teaching a photography class Thursday at Central Ohio Technical College in Newark.

Ghiloni also worked for a time in Georgia but was living in New York City when he started Bryan Ghiloni Photography in 2004.

“I originally had wide-eyed aspirations of selling my fine art or shooting fashion editorials for magazines,” he said. “Then, while living in New York, I had a couple of friends who were getting married and were in need of a photographer. They approached me about photographing their wedding. Though it was outside my wheelhouse and comfort zone, I agreed to photograph their wedding, and much to my chagrin, I really enjoyed it. It was then and there I realized the next chapter of my life was just beginning.”

Taylor Burke and her husband got married in June of 2022, and Ghiloni was their photographer.

Aces of Trades: Sam White keeps legacy of R & M Bakery alive

“We had an absolutely wonderful experience with Bryan,” Burke said. “Not only did he perfectly capture all the special moments of our day, but he was also very fun to work with and be around. When taking pictures of just my husband and me, as well as with the bridal party, he brought out his fun side and at one point was on the ground, upside down, taking a group picture. It was a great way to get a candid of everyone genuinely laughing. We enjoyed working with Bryan so much we recommend him for our friend’s wedding the following year. It was great to get to see him again and watch him capture our friend’s big day just as perfectly.”

“I feel part of my purpose in this world and this lifetime is to be a beacon of love and light,” Ghiloni said. “Preserving peoples most precious moments and memories is not only an occupation to me, it’s an honor and an extension of who I am at a soul level. The emotion that overcomes a person or the shedding of a tear when they see their wedding images for the first time makes this chosen path worthwhile and a source of great joy for me.”

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs — whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at advocate@newarkadvocate.com.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Aces of Trades: Bryan Ghiloni captures lasting memories through photo