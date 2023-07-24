Aces of Trades: 'God puts us where we need to be,' says Heather Guilliams

COSHOCTON – She thought about becoming a police officer. Then life took a turn.

“I was just an average kid,” recalled Heather Guilliams. “When I was young, I always wanted to be a marine biologist. I loved being outside and played in the creek that ran through our property. As I got older, I just wanted to get out of high school and start working.”

Today, Guilliams is chief probation officer with the Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Heather Guilliams is the chief probation officer with Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. She's shown here in the main courtroom of the Coshocton County Courthouse.

“I supervise three probation officers,” she explained. “I collaborate with local treatment providers and other community members to aid our offenders in addiction treatment. I make recommendations to the court to successfully or unsuccessfully terminate offenders from supervision.”

Guilliams could go on. Her list of duties is lengthy.

“I would have never dreamed this is what I would be doing,” she noted. “But in the end, God puts us where we need to be, and this is where I was meant to be.”

Guilliams grew up in Coshocton, the daughter of Don and Esther Royer. She graduated from River View High School in 1995, then Central Ohio Technical College in 2016 with a degree in criminal justice.

“After working loss prevention at a big box retail store for several years,” she said, “my goal was to go to school, get my criminal justice degree and then go on to the police academy. I liked working loss prevention and catching shoplifters and thought, heck, why not become a cop?

“While I was still attending COTC,” she added, “I was able to get a job with Coshocton County Juvenile Court. Shortly after I graduated in 2016, I was told about a position that was opening up at Common Pleas Court, which was for a probation officer/pre-sentence investigation (PSI) writer. I applied for it and got it. Once I got the job, I decided I wasn’t going to be able to fit the academy into my schedule, and, honestly, this is where I belonged.”

After four years with the court as a probation officer/PSI writer, Guilliams became chief probation officer in January 2020.

Story continues

“Heather is an excellent chief probation officer,” assessed Coshocton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Batchelor. “She was made for this job. Heather is demanding of the people on probation and of the officers that work under her. She demands your best effort because that’s what she gives. However, she also intuitively knows when to show empathy and give praise. Heather’s work experience, her experience as a mother, along with her intellect, communication skills and personal toughness, make her perfectly suited to run a probation department. I’m grateful that our paths crossed at the right time.”

“At first it was just a job that allowed me time home with active kids,” Guilliams responded. “But after I started working with offenders and seeing that my advice and help actually was working with some, it made me feel like I was doing something good.

“I can’t save them all. Some still aren’t ready for life change,” she continued. “But there are the ones that are still doing well, working, staying sober, and being positive members to society and their families. They come back in and see me from time to time and it’s a good feeling knowing I helped them see their potential.”

Coshocton County Common Pleas Court is located at 318 Main St. For more information, log on www.commonpleas.coshoctoncounty.us.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Aces of Trades: Heather Guilliams is county's chief probation officer