Aces of Trades: Jaela Wollenburg turns baking passion into Heath's Sundae Loaf

HEATH — She’s a baker, and so much more.

“I honestly don't remember a ‘dream job’ when I was little,” recalled Jaela Wollenburg. “I think I’ve always had this ‘go with the wind’ mentality and following wherever the Lord might lead me. My little brother Justice has Down syndrome and growing up with him was the best! We spent all our time together, so I think I always dreamed of doing something with him and other people with disabilities. Never in a million years would I have pictured my life the way it is now, but I think there's something beautiful to that.”

Today, Wollenburg is a baker with a business called Sundae Loaf.

“My friends jokingly call me ‘Miss Sundae Loaf’” she said. “But my title would be nothing without Justice the Bread Boy. He’s really the face of Sundae Loaf.”

Jaela Wollenburg runs Sundae Loaf, a bread-making business in Heath, with the help of her brother Justice.

Wollenburg grew up around Licking County but considers Heath her home. She graduated from Heath High School in 2017 and went Liberty University for a year before returning to central Ohio and graduating from Columbus State Community College with a degree in baking and pastry arts.

“When I was little,” she said, “my dad would buy me Easy Bake Ovens and we would spend so much time making things. So I guess that’s where the seed was planted. I started the idea of Sundae Loaf almost three years ago by laying it down at Jesus’ feet in a journal. I’ve had this vision of a bakery or some sort of safe place to include and employ people with disabilities, so Sundae Loaf seemed like a good start!”

“I think I do it because I love creating real bread for people,” she added. “It can be hard to find! When Covid happened I really started to experiment with baking at home and quickly fell more in love with the science and art of it, especially sourdough.”

“It also gives Justice and I something to do together!” she noted. “I definitely bake from the heart. While making the dough, I make it a point to pray for the people it’s for. I think Justice is praying for them too!”

Mark Johns is the Heath mayor, and a faithful Sundae Loaf customer and supporter.

“I first met Jaela years ago, as she and my older daughter are friends,” said Johns. “She’s one of the best young adults you could ever hope to meet. Her sourdoughs taste terrific, but her ability to take her bread loaves to another level is amazing. My wife and I had two of her pumpkin-shaped loaves for Thanksgiving and they were a hit with family – to both the eyes and the palate.”

“I’m so pleased where God has brought me,” Wollenburg responded. “I’m just so thankful for the life He has given me! And for our supportive family, friends, and community!”

“Right now, it’s just Justice and I,” she concluded. “But I continue to lay down future dreams and goals at His feet, trusting that God will make a way if it’s His plan!”

You can follow Sunday Loaf on Facebook or Instagram.

