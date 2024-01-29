Aces of Trades: Jenni Hypes is guided by her love of Christ

She’s helping people by helping churches.

“I wanted to be an elementary teacher when I grew up,” recalled Jenni Hypes. “Then in 1991, as a freshman in college, a gentleman came to our church to talk about a new ministry being developed in Marion. This new organization would help churches work together to help people in need. I remember thinking that was a great idea and could really help a lot of people. But with college leading me down the teaching path, I never imagined I would end up leading this ministry.”

Today, Hypes is executive director of Aspire Ministries, which is a network of partner churches serving Marion County that began in 1991 as Love in the Name of Christ, later known as Love INC.

For its first 31 years, Love INC was part of a national movement," Hypes said. "Our leadership determined it was in our best interest to withdraw from the national movement in December 2022 and relaunched in January 2023 as fully independent Aspire Ministries. We aim to see churches working together in unity, committed to helping individuals and families grow toward self-sufficiency and transformation by the love of Christ.”

Jenni Hypes is the executive director of Aspire Ministries, a network of partner churches in Marion County.

Hypes grew up in southern Marion County and spent much of her youth around Prospect and Waldo. She graduated from River Valley High School in 1990 and earned a degree in elementary education from Ohio State University in Marion in 1994.

COSI to Columbus Zoo to teacher, and then another calling came

She first taught at COSI and the Columbus Zoo, then became a substitute teacher in the River Valley and Ridgedale Local School Districts and said “I loved it!” After that, she became the first director of professional development at TRECA, then was hired by River Valley Local Schools to serve as the district technology coordinator. In 2015 she felt a calling to pursue work in Christian ministry.

“I love how God has orchestrated my career path,” she said.

Michael Fogle is the former Marion Township fire chief and is now Aspire Ministries board vice chair and volunteer.

“I’ve known Jenni’s family all my life,” Fogle said. “She could not escape having a giving heart. The area churches and services have a valued resource in Jenni. I commend the work she directs. God has set her in her true calling.”

Christy Neff, program director at Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity, agreed.

“Jenni Hypes is an exceptional leader for Aspire Ministries,” Neff said. “She serves with a humble heart, guided by her love of Christ. I’m honored to call her my friend.”

A front row seat to 'see how God bring people and resources together'

“I love working behind the scenes to provide opportunities for churches to achieve their mission,” Hypes said. “While it’s a lot of hard work, I also get a front row seat to see how God brings people and resources together in ways only He can. We hear a lot of hard life stories in our day-to-day work, yet we also celebrate on a regular basis all the great things God is doing in our community.”

“I never could have forecast what my career path would look like,” she concluded. “Each step I’ve taken has led to the next and I believe I’m right where God wants me. It’s such a privilege to serve our community in this capacity.”

Aspire Ministries is located at 205 W. Center St., second floor, in Marion. For more information, log on aspiremarion.org.

