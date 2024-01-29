Aces of Trades: Jennifer Massaro brings creativity and kindness to Echoing Hills Village

WARSAW – She loves to write – and make dreams come true.

“Growing up, I loved to be outside, being creative, and helping people,” recalled Jennifer Massaro. “I’m still that way today. I’ve always had a heart for serving others. I don’t know if I can contribute that to any one thing. I believe I was just born that way.”

Jennifer Massaro is the corporation communications manager of Echoing Hills Village

“I had many dreams of different jobs growing up – marine biologist, archeologist, teaching,” she continued. “My mom worked in a pre-K special education room. I would go in and help her on occasion. Then a couple of years in middle school, I would spend my free period working with my peers in the special education classroom. I loved helping fellow classmates learn. I never thought about the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities as a career, although the signs were there all along.”

Today, Massaro is the corporate communications manager at Echoing Hills Village, an organization, or a ministry, for individuals with an intellectual and/or developmental disability.

“In a nutshell, my job involves internal and external communications,” she explained. “This includes blog writing, social media, internal and external newsletters, advertising and more.

“After I started at Echoing Hills,” she added, “I was going through paperwork from when I was in school. In there was a certificate showing I won a picture/letter writing contest through the Governer’s Office of Advocacy for People with Disabilities when I was in the second grade. My picture/letter showed that a person’s abilities are far more important than their disabilities. It showed me coming to Echoing Hills was part of God’s plan all along.”

Massaro grew up in Newark, graduated from Newark High School in 1998, then earned a degree in English at The Ohio State University−Newark Campus.

“When I first started college, I was going to study mortuary science.” she said. “I worked at a funeral home and knew the difference you could make for someone going through a hard time in their life. I later changed to English, thinking I would become a teacher. After college, I worked in insurance for 10 years, before getting a job in sales and marketing at a retirement community. This job allowed me to be creative and begin to write more. It was there I met my current boss, Angie Jordan. We stayed in touch after she left to work at Echoing Hills. One day, I saw my current position posted and I reached out to Angie about it.

“I began at Echoing Hills in October 2020,” Massaro added. “I remember reading the job posting and thinking this was the ideal job for me. It would allow me to serve others while writing – two things I enjoyed doing. When I did research on Echoing Hills, I was sold.”

Angie Jordan is director of community relations and development at Echoing Hills.

“Jenn serves and loves with her whole heart, which makes her amazing at her job,” assessed Jordan. “You can feel the love and joy of the Lord through every interaction with her – whether it’s in person or through her writing. We are blessed at Echoing Hills to have her a part of our team.”

“I’m fortunate to get to share the stories of those we serve, and those who serve them,” responded Massaro. “One of my favorite things with this job is helping to make someone’s dream come true. Nothing brings me greater joy than to sit down with someone and hear his or her story. To see someone’s face light up when they share a special memory or recall how they met a goal that seemed impossible – there’s nothing better.”

Echoing Hills Village, Inc. is at 36272 County Road 79 in Warsaw. For information, call 740-327-2311 or log on www.ehvi.org.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Jennifer Massaro brings creativity and kindness to Echoing Hills job