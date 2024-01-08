Aces of Trades: Jerrod Myers and Big Ideas have been downtown staples since 2008

LANCASTER − Big Ideas has been a downtown staple since Jerrod Myers started the business in 2008.

"We are a company here in downtown Lancaster that screen prints, embroiders and many other technologies to deliver products to our customers to help promote their brand," Myers said. "We're unlike other companies because we actually produce many of the items we sell here in-house."

Those items include school and corporate apparel or any other items a client wants to get their logo on. Myers handles large orders for large companies and small orders for smaller clients. For example, he recently filled an order for just five pieces.

"We're all over the state," Myers said of his client base. "And we have a few out of state. But mostly Ohio and Florida."

Myers currently has four employees. Big Ideas has been in its current location for about three years. It was located across Columbus Street for about 12 years before that.

"The opportunity came up to purchase this building and we wanted to be a downtown location owner," Myers said.

Myer's father was the late Fairfield County commissioner Jon Myers, and was instrumental in Myers getting into the business.

"I had had some experience in this business before when my father and I owned a company here in Lancaster that did similar things," he said. "And I was traveling all the time and wanted to try to find an opportunity to be at home more with my family and remain here in Lancaster."

Myers said his father taught him to always treat the customer right and do the best possible job for them in order to be successful.

The downtown section has experienced a revival in recent years. Myers was there before that happened, though, and has watched the transformation.

"It's much busier (now) for sure," he said. "Downtown is going in the right direction. A lot of people are to take credit for that. Lancaster as a community has a wonderful downtown and I can't wait to see where it is 10 years from now."

Myers said downtown business owners are good friends and talk frequently with each other.

"We try to refer to each other as much as possible," he said.

Away from work, Myers enjoys traveling with his family, living downtown and playing music. He plays guitar and bass and plays mostly rock.

