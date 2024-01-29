Aces of Trades: Jordan Kellough Baxter has found her creative outlet

CHILLICOTHE – She found a creative outlet – and fun.

“I was into a lot of things as a child,” recalled Jordan Kellough Baxter. “I spent a lot of time outdoors playing in the creek behind my house. I spent rainy days doing arts and crafts, writing stories, reading, and listening to music. I played softball from a young age and played all through high school, along with basketball and volleyball. And we traveled a lot.”

“I always enjoyed school so I thought maybe I would be a teacher when I grew up,” she added. “But I never really had a specific plan or goal or dream. I suppose I always felt like I would keep an open mind and let whatever I was meant to do come to me.”

Today, Baxter is a lender at a local bank. And she’s co-owner of Halfryal Jewelry.

“I mostly work on designing pieces and bookkeeping,” she said of the jewelry business.

“Growing up,” she continued, “spending most of my days with my grandmothers while my parents were at work, I enjoyed snooping through their jewelry boxes and playing dress up with my older sister. On my sixteenth birthday, one of my grandmothers gifted me one of her most favorite pieces – a stunning black onyx ring that her older brother had first gifted to her in the 50s. I remember being immediately fascinated with it and the history of the piece – how many places my grandmother had worn it, and how much more time and history I could give it as I wore it.”

“My best friend since childhood and now business partner, Zoey Zickafoose,” Baxter added, “has always had an admiration and interest in jewelry. Like me, she also loved digging through her grandmothers' jewelry boxes and about a year ago she actually began making a few pieces of her own. The more she talked about it with me, the more we realized there’s a need we can fill. We enjoy designing pieces that can tell a story, pieces that allow a person express who they are and how they want to present themselves, and pieces they will want to pass down.”

The name Halfryal, by the way, comes from a very old technique.

“Our original designs are made through the art of lost-wax casting,” Baxter explained, “which is a technique used for more than 6,000 years. Because we want our work to honor the craft and history while blending with modern themes and trends, we chose the name Halfryal. A Half Ryal is a rare, hammered gold coin of King Edward IV, and its starburst design became a well-known symbol in the early years of the Renaissance.”

Baxter grew up in Chillicothe, graduated from Huntington High School in 2012, Ohio State in 2018 with a degree in strategic communication, and she earned her MBA from OU this December. Baxter and Zickafoose started Halfryal Jewelry in October 2022.

Dacia Gierhart is a friend and, with Baxter, serves on the board of directors of EPIC (Empowering Young Professionals in Chillicothe).

“Jordan has always been such a determined individual,” said Gierhart. “Her grace and ability to relate to anyone she meets is what makes her such an exceptional person. She’s always been very attentive to details. She’s such a wonderful listener. And she’s nearly an expert at making people feel genuinely good about themselves. With her sense of fashion, her jewelry business is bound to excel.”

“It’s fun to have a creative outlet,” Baxter responded. “I’m certainly pleased with where life’s path has brought me thus far. I never thought I would be where I am right now, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

For more information about Halfryal, log on www.halfryal.com.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Aces of Trades: Jordan Kellough Baxter is co-owner of Halfryal Jewelry