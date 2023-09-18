Aces of Trades: Joshua Walter found his calling in sales

CHILLICOTHE – He’s self-motivated and organized, with a drive to succeed.

“As a kid growing up,” recalled Joshua Walter, “I was fortunate to live on the outskirts of town on a dead-end road with other kids my age. I’ve always had an amazing network of support from my mother, father, grandpa, and closest friends. I spent many weekends and summers camping, fishing, and four-wheeling on my grandpa’s farm. I was taught the value of hard work before play. He wanted to instill those values in me from a young age – even though we did a lot more playing than work. I also can’t say enough about my mother Jennifer. She models self-motivation, confidence, and work ethic values that helped shape the person I am today. Procrastination was, and never will be, a word that describes me.”

Joshua Walter, regional rales manager for Direct to Business Companies, stands in front of the Ross County Courthouse on September 13, 2023, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“From a career standpoint,” he added, “I wanted to be a firefighter. As I got older, I dreamed of being an early childhood teacher. As time went on, I realized the education field wasn’t for me and I felt a calling in sales. I changed my degree and pursued communications. But I never dreamed I would end up doing what I do now!”

Today, Walter is the regional sales manager for Direct to Business Companies.

“We’re a local and veteran-owned janitorial supply company,” he explained, “with three locations, including our headquarters in Lebanon. I have customers in 8-10 counties that range from schools, municipalities, restaurants, bars, clubs, fire/EMS, police and so on. I have an amazing team that supports me while I’m on the road every week.”

Walter, 33, grew up in Chillicothe, graduated from Unioto High School in 2008, then earned a degree in communication studies from Ohio University Chillicothe in 2014.

Walter worked as a cookie/cracker merchandiser all through college, then was hired as an account manager in Circleville “before finally finding my true calling.”

“I started with DTB in October of 2018,” he said. “I wanted to get back to my roots of seeing customers in person on a regular basis and have the freedom and flexibility to make my own schedule and decisions on how I spend my week. They were looking for someone to take over Chillicothe and surrounding counties and I took a leap of faith!”

Loren McGuire is vice president of Direct to Business Companies.

“Josh has worked diligently to serve our customers with new, innovative and money-saving programs since he joined our team,” assessed McGuire. “He goes above and beyond to provide exceptional service, money-saving options and high-quality products. Whether it’s meeting a customer at 5 a.m. who is having issues with a cleaning task, or visiting a customer that needs a visit at 7 p.m., he’s there. He has excelled at his position, and we are very proud of the drive and determination he shows.”

“I care about my customers and want to be a good steward of their money,” Walter responded. “That way they can stay successful.”

“My current career feels more like a hobby than a job,” he added, “which makes going to work fun because I truly enjoy what I do every day. Every day is similar, but not the exact same, which makes every day new and exciting.”

“I absolutely do this from the heart,” he concluded. “Being self-motivated, organized and managing my time well has always come easy to me. I’ve always been an outgoing people person and just had that natural drive to succeed.”

For more information about Direct to Business Companies, log on www.dtbdistributors.com.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Unioto graduate Joshua Walter found his calling in sales