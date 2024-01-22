Aces of Trades: Na zdravie Vineyard and Winery is a dream come true for Cindy Mergo

KINGSTON – In a way, she got her dream – or more.

“My dream was to live on a farm,” said Cindy Mergo. “I never thought I would end up living on a vineyard making wine.”

Mergo and her husband, Jack, own and operate Na zdravie Vineyard and Winery in Kingston.

Na zdravie, by the way, means “To your health” in Slovak.

“My husband Jack is Slovak,” explained Cindy. “His grandparents immigrated over from Slovakia and started a cafe/bar.”

“His mother would tell us stories,” Cindy added. “One of the stories was that she, as a teenager, could hear the men downstairs (they had an apartment above the bar) having toasts and saying, ‘Na zdravie.’”

Jack grew up outside Baltimore, Maryland. Cindy grew up “all over the US” because her father was in the Army. She graduated high school at Unioti, then Hocking College for nursing. Mergo is a registered nurse.

Still, she said, “We decided to make wine, which led to the 10-acre vineyard we planted by the hands of our family and friends. The first planting was in 2013-14 and we’ve planted every year after that.”

“I planted multiple fruits for another business venture,” Jack further explained, “but that fell through, so I decided to make wine from the fruit. However, we do this for our own enjoyment and for that of the community as well. Once we opened the winery, we had such a positive response from the community that we’ve expanded the vineyard and the tasting room to include an event space and dining area. Additionally, we’ve provided this area with a unique atmosphere to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery. That’s the heartfelt reason why we enjoy doing this.”

“We’re like family here,” Cindy added. “That helps when running a vineyard and winery is year-round work. It can at times be physically demanding and stressful, but other times it’s relaxing and fun, and rewarding.”

“You need to love what you do and the people who surround you,” she concluded. “We all want Naz to succeed. We all have each other’s back here! We’ve met a lot of people, become friends with our neighbors, and we actually employ people who are now like family. It’s all from the heart!”

Na zdravie Vineyard and Winery is located at 13414 Marietta Rd. in Kingston. For more information, log on www.nazwinery.com.

