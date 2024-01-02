Aces of Trades: Nicolle Willis was 'instantly hooked' on the idea of advocating for others

She’s on a mission − to help people.

“As a child,” recalled Nicolle Willis, “I always imagined I would eventually go to college to become an educator. I think I always knew I wanted to be in a position to help others.”

Today, Willis is project manager for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“I’m responsible for staff wellness initiatives and programs,” she said, “including trauma education, the employee peer support programs, the employee pet therapy program, and ensuring that our employees have access to community resources.”

Nicolle Willis is project manager for Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The Marion Harding graduate also has her own event planning company.

Willis was born in Bucyrus but spent most of her childhood in Marion. She graduated from Harding High School in 1997, then Ohio State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

“After starting at Ohio State,” she said, “I learned about social work and its impact on changing behaviors and advocating for others. I was instantly hooked.”

Striving to alleviate impact of trauma

Willis started with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction as a college intern in 1998. She went from intern to deputy warden at Marion Correctional, to working in employee services in 2019.

“Our director, Annette Chambers-Smith, asked me to lead the employee services team,” she said, “a newly created division of human resources that focuses on the health and wellness of ODRC’s 11,000 employees. We recognize that trauma impacts everyone, including our employees. We strive to create a supportive work environment to alleviate the impact of that trauma through staff engagement, education, and advocacy.”

JoEllen Smith is the ODRC communications chief.

“I’ve had the honor of being friends with Nicolle since our middle school days,” Smith said. “And her natural-born leadership style was as evident then as it is today. She has a true passion for helping people. Being an advocate is just a part of the fabric of who she is, and these characteristics shine through in the important work she does for the employees at ODRC.”

Begins a design company, starting slow and building trust

Meanwhile, Willis also recently started Nicolle Willis Design Company, an event planning company.

“My goal is to start slow and build trust,” she said. “Giving back to my community is important to me. I’ve volunteered hundreds of hours on several boards in Marion including the Marion Community Foundation, United Way, Marion Technical College, Black Heritage Council, The Peace and Freedom Committee and the Marion YMCA.

“I truly want all people to live their best lives,” Willis concluded. “I have empathy for those who struggle with mental health issues, self-esteem issues, poverty, discrimination — the marginalized. I can relate to them because I’ve been there and understand you can feel alone, isolated and hopeless. I also know all those feelings are fleeting and can be conquered with help, love and an empathic ear. All of us want to be seen, heard and valued. We all desire a sense of belonging. My hope is that we all have the opportunity to live authentically and be seen, heard and valued.”

For more information about Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, visit drc.ohio.gov.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at news@marionstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Nicolle Willis's was 'instantly hooked' on idea of helping others