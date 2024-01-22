Aces of Trades: Norman Aviation owner soars to new heights as a pilot and mechanic

ZANESVILLE – Aviation is his lifelong passion – and the family business.

“I grew up in the aviation community,” recalled Bob Norman. “My grandfather, Earl Norman, was a certified flight instructor and also flew fire patrol for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. My father, Chuck Norman, served in the U.S. Air force and was also a local flight instructor. With a father and grandfather who were passionate about flying, I never dreamed of doing anything else. I just always wanted to have a career in aviation.”

Today, Norman owns Norman Aviation at Zanesville’s Parr Airport.

“My parents own Parr Airport and I oversee the daily operations,” he explained. “My main business is aircraft maintenance and inspections. I currently service many types of aircraft in Ohio and surrounding states. I’m a detail-oriented mechanic and am passionate about keeping my customers safe in the air.

“In the evenings and on weekends I schedule students who wish to learn to fly,” he added. “Our runway is short (3,400 feet) and narrow (26 feet), but those who’ve learned here and have continued their journey either professionally or as a hobby will tell you if you can take off and land at Parr, you can take off and land anywhere.”

Norman grew up in Zanesville, graduated from Zanesville High School in 1980, continued his aviation maintenance apprenticeship at Parr Airport, became an A&P Mechanic in 1983 and obtained Inspection Authorization privilege in 1986.

“My grandfather, along with my parents, built Parr Airport in early 1971,” he said. “It was officially designated on August 17, 1971. We began with a grass runway and a telephone on a pole. Our business has grown over the years and continues to be privately owned and operated by the Norman family but open to the public.

“I did have a job as a corporate pilot for about three years,” he added. “After changes in the local economy, I came back to Parr and continued expanding my business of Norman Aviation.”

Dan Hooper is a local private pilot who learned to fly at Parr Airport.

“Bob has worked tirelessly to support a broad customer base and teach safe flying skills to hundreds of students over the years,” assessed Hooper. “Bob's attention to detail shows in the aircraft he builds, flies, and maintains. That passion and those skills translate into the lives and communities of the pilots who learn at Parr. We appreciate all that Bob does to put aviation within reach for those who are interested in our community.”

“Aviation is absolutely in my blood,” Norman responded. “I now have two children who have aviation in their blood too. My son, Ashton, is a CFI and is continuing the family business as an instructor here at Parr. My daughter, Aeriel, is currently a student pilot and will obtain her private pilot license soon.

“I can’t even imagine doing anything else,” he summed. “I’m 62 years old and have been flying since I was 11. Actually, that’s incorrect. My mother flew with my father the day before I was born.”

Parr Airport is located at 1200 Fairview Road. For more information, log on www.parrairport.com.

