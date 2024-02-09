Aces of Trades: Patrick Pugh's family business will mark its diamond jubilee this year

ZANESVILLE – He’s doing what he always wanted to do.

“Starting when I was probably 12 or 13,” recalled Patrick Pugh, “I would walk to my dad’s jewelry store every day after school and sweep walks and do odd jobs. I always wanted to do what my dad did. I wasn’t sure what path to take at the time, but eventually I found myself going that direction.

“In my teens I would watch my dad and brothers work in the family business,” he continued. “They would let me play with old watches and I eventually learned to repair jewelry. Gemstones fascinated me at the time as well.”

Patrick Pugh is owner and gemologist at the longstanding family business, Pugh's Diamond Jewelers.

Today, Pugh is owner and gemologist at the longstanding family business, Pugh's Diamond Jewelers.

“My father,” he said, “started Pugh Jewelers in 1949 with my mother and $500 in his pocket, and a little help from his former employer. Eventually my two brothers and sister-in-law came into the business, and we expanded and moved twice and renamed the jewelry store Pugh’s Diamond Jewelers to emphasize our specialty – diamonds.

“Pugh’s Diamond Jewelers is one of the largest family-owned jewelry stores in Ohio,” he added. “Our 75th anniversary is in October. Our success is attributed to our commitment to education, our values, great staff and treating everyone with fairness and respect – and fair pricing.”

Pugh, 60, grew up in Zanesville, graduated from Bishop Rosecrans High School in 1981, attended Ashland University, then in 1985 he earned the title graduate gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America, and in 1990 certified gemologist appraiser from the American Gem Society. He started working at the family business in 1988.

Angie Jordan has been a customer and business associate since 2009.

“Patrick’s love and commitment to what his father birthed 75 years ago is commendable,” assessed Jordan.

“I’m just one of those fortunate individuals who’s doing what he always wanted to do,” Pugh responded. “I’m blessed to really enjoy coming to the office and taking on new challenges. I’ve had my ups and downs in life and business, but I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

Pugh’s Diamond Jewelers is located at 1202 Brandywine Blvd. For more information, call 740-452-8464 or log on www.pughsdiamonds.com.

