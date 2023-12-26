Aces of Trades: Scott Limburg makes sure school lunches are nutritional in 101 districts

COSHOCTON – He “never in a million years” thought he’d be doing what he’s doing.

“We lived in a relatively rural area and had plenty of room to roam,” recalled Scott Limburg. “I was always riding my bike somewhere. Life wasn't complicated, and staying outside as much as possible and playing with neighbors was always a given.”

“At 16,” he continued, “I began working at the local A&W Restaurant, which at that time had just built an indoor restaurant. The root beer was still manufactured in the basement, chilled and pumped upstairs to be served in frosted glass mugs!”

Scott Limburg is an education program specialist in the office of nutrition with the Ohio Department of Education.

Limburg grew up in Akron, went to schools in Summit County, then attended the University of Akron for their culinary arts program. During his time at Akron U, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona where he was an administrative assistant in an F-4, F-16 Fighter Squadron. He was also stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.

“I returned to Ohio,” he said, “and enjoyed spending time with my grandmother in her ceramic studio in Akron. She helped give me my sense of business over many years, and how it was to treat customers with respect and appreciation.”

During that time Limburg went to work for Friendly Ice Cream and managed various locations in Ohio. He was also a regional manager for a franchisee of Arby’s and Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips.

“We were also the owners and operators of Limburg’s Patio Grill at Richard Downing Airport for several years,” he added. “Then when our daughter and son were in school, I decided if I wanted to know what was going on in the River View School District. The best place to learn was by being a bus driver, so I trained and started driving. Then after a couple years, the food service director position opened at River View.”

For a time, Limburg was also the food service director with Coshocton City Schools after Virginia Allman retired.

“Virginia was the one who helped make me who I am today in the realm of child nutrition,” he said.

“Then after being at River View and Coshocton City for a few years, I became the new transportation director at River View under then Superintendent Kyle Kanuckel. He was very instrumental in teaching me school business and in helping me navigate more of the school world policies and procedures.”

Limburg worked for River View Local a total of 23 years, then in 2018 became education program specialist in the office of nutrition with the Ohio Department of Education (now the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce).

“At 60 years old I made the career change,” he said. “I go into schools and review them for compliance with all meal standards and for ensuring the meal counts are accurate and students are receiving the proper nutritional requirements. Currently I have a region that covers Coshocton County and 14 other counties surrounding Coshocton. I have 101 different school districts that I’m responsible for. These days I still have a cubicle in downtown Columbus, but I’m able to spend more time in my region, to work from home more.”

Misty Davis is Limburg’s supervisor at the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“Scott’s strong background in school food service is a wonderful asset,” assessed Davis. “He can relate with other food service directors and provide operational insights as part of his work with schools.”

“Was working for the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce on my radar?” Limburg asked.

“Never in a million years. I’m humbled to be part of this organization and I’m so thankful for the opportunity. And I’m thankful for all the people who’ve been a great influence and help to me. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my wife, my kids, the cooks at all the schools, the bus drivers – they have made me the person I am today.”

