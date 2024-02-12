Aces of Trades: Shara Prindle's passion is her art and The Frame Shop

COSHOCTON – She loved art as a little girl, and now she’s living her dream.

“I’ve always been interested in art as far back as 4 or 5 years old,” recalled Shara Prindle. “I was very shy growing up, so art was a way of expressing myself. I would enter some of my artwork at the fair every year. Never did I dream I’d be an artist and successful small business owner.”

Today, Prindle is the owner/operator of The Frame Shop.

Shara Prindle of The Frame Shop stands beside a book, for which she provided the cover art.

“Art brought me into framing,” she explained. “We’ve gone through many changes over the years, but basically run things as from the beginning. The Frame Shop offers good customer service, quality custom framing. We also carry some art supplies. I do acrylic painting classes and drawing classes. We’ve always had local artwork for sale but the last couple of years it’s just been my own artwork.

Prindle was born and raised in Coshocton County with three brothers and two sisters.

“Our mom was always supportive of everything we did, as long as we weren’t in trouble,” she said. “She was my biggest encourager, and our grandparents made sure we were raised with Christian beliefs. We were taught to love God, have integrity in everything we do, be kind.

“As a child we moved around a lot,” she added. “I have more years in the Riverview School District, but I dropped out of high school as a junior. However, God has a way of turning bad into good. I went back to school to receive my GED, then took a correspondence course in art through the mail through ICS out of Pennsylvania.

“I worked nine years as a social worker,” she continued, “helping with the food pantry and clothing room at The Salvation Army. But it wasn’t fulfilling the creative side of my brain and I dealt with a lot of melancholy days, so I quit and was hired part time at The Frame Shop, and eventually bought the business. I’m celebrating 30 years now.”

Debbie Snyder is a friend and customer.“Shara is a wonderful person who displays her love for nature, people and God through her artwork,” assessed Snyder. "She does meticulous work. She has a loving and caring heart and I consider her a dear friend.”

“I love the people I meet on a daily basis,” Prindle responded. “But my passion lies in my artwork.”

The Frame Shop is located at 1030 Chestnut St. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theframeshop.coshocton/.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Shara Prindle's passion is her art and Coshocton business