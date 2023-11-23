Achane among 8 Dolphins questionable to play vs. Jets. And Miami elevates RB

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane is one of eight Dolphins who are listed as questionable to play in Miami’s road game against the New York Jets on Black Friday.

Achane, who aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, which coach Mike McDaniel said would be a “big day” to decide whether he would play against New York. Miami held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Thursday and Achane was estimated as a limited participant, too.

McDaniel said Achane, who missed four straight games on injured reserve, is not at risk of reinjuring his knee.

“I need to still make sure where his confidence level is at with something that I know is uncharted for him, because you want him to be his best self when he’s playing,” McDaniel said on Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Terron Armstead (knee), Austin Jackson (oblique), Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Lester Cotton (hip); tight end Durham Smythe (ankle); wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); and fullback Alec Ingold (foot/ankle) are also questionable.

Smythe, who did not play against the Raiders, said he believes he will play on Friday. Hunt, who has missed the last two games, said he felt good in practice and is hopeful he’ll be on the field. McDaniel said he was optimistic that Hunt would dress; if so, he could be active in a backup role, similar to center Connor Williams weeks ago as he returned from a groin injury.

Armstead, Jackson, Cotton and Ingold are also expected to play.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who did not play against the Raiders because of a hamstring injury, does not have a game status and will play on Friday.

Dolphins elevate RB from practice squad

With Achane’s status uncertain and Salvon Ahmed out for the season because of a foot injury, the Dolphins elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad for Friday’s game.

Evans, who had a previous stint on the team’s practice squad earlier in the season, signed with the Chicago Bears’ active roster in early October. He was waived last week and re-signed with Miami on Tuesday.

In five games for Chicago, Evans has recorded 105 yards on 30 rushing attempts and one touchdown. Evans has also caught seven passes for 49 yards.

If Achane is inactive or has a limited role, Evans will provide backfield depth behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson contributed to this report.