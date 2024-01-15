ACHD to plow residential streets
ACHD snow plows will begin clearing residential streets after several inches of snow accumulated on roadways over the weekend.
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
Lexus sold the first-generation SC for more than nine years, giving it an extremely long lifecycle by 1990s standards.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Birds vs. Buccs playoff game tonight.
Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods and more. Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
The Samsung 50" Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is a fantastic and budget-friendly choice for those eager to catch the NFL playoffs in stunning 4K clarity.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions match.
Walmart users love this cordless electric snow blower and for nearly 40% off and so do we.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
Israel-based REE Automotive has certified its electric P7-C medium-duty truck in the United States, and it has started testing the model.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
The NexPow Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag, boasting 21 cubic feet of storage space, is a winter road trip essential
Are you ready for the next winter storm?
Mona Yacoubian, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace, speaks with Yahoo News about what the U.S. and U.K. retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen mean for escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
What you need to know about Formula E's tenth season that kicks off January 13.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Behind the storm, an arctic blast from the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging to potentially record lows for much of the country.
Juan Soto is already breaking records for the Yankees.