Achievement? Improvement? Here’s how Columbus area schools rate in GA and AL report cards

The Georgia Department of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education have released their 2023 reports cards for public schools and districts in those states.

The GaDOE calls its report card the College and Career Ready Performance Index. The CCRPI used to include an overall score on a 100-point scale for the state, school districts and schools.

But the GaDOE received a federal waiver last year to account for data limitations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The elimination of the overall score was made permanent this year by an amendment to Georgia’s plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Instead, the CCRPI now reports 100-point scale scores for each of its five components:

Content mastery — based on scores from the Georgia Milestones Assessment System for regular-education students and the Georgia Alternative Assessment for special-education students. The state average content mastery score this year is 64.7 for elementary schools, 60.9 for middle schools and 65 for high schools.

Progress — how students scored on the GMAS and GAA compared to the previous year. The state average progress score this year is 85.8 for elementary schools, 80.8 for middle schools and 79.2 for high schools.

Closing gaps — how students in demographic subgroups scored on the GMAS and GAA compared to targets. The state average closing gaps score this year is 66.7 for elementary schools, 52.5 for middle schools and 67.5 for high schools.

Readiness — comprising multiple factors: student literacy; attendance rate; participation and performance in classes beyond the academic core, such as career pathways and industry certification; participation and performance in dual enrollment and on ACT, SAT, Advance Placement, International Baccalaureate and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exams; percentage of students entering one of the state’s college without needing remediation. The state average readiness score this year is 82.3 for elementary schools, 82 for middle schools and 71.4 for high schools.

Graduation rate — percentage of students graduating high school in four years. The state average graduation rate this year is 84.9.

GaDOE superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release that the single overall score “vastly oversimplified the complicated factors that influence school quality. With this change, the CCRPI is more like the ‘report card’ it was always intended to be — encouraging schools, families, and communities to dig into the data and both celebrate achievements and address issues that tended to be obscured by the single score.”

No CCRPI report was released in 2020 and 2021, and the progress and closing gaps indicators weren’t calculated in 2022, due to pandemic-related data limitations.

Meanwhile, the ALSDE report card still uses an overall score on a 100-point scale to describe the performance of its schools and districts after not releasing scores in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The state average overall score in Alabama is 83, a 1-point decline compared to last year.

The ALSDE report card comprises the following components:

Academic achievement

Academic growth

Graduation rate

College and career readiness

Chronic absenteeism.

Progress in English language proficiency.

The following is a roundup of what those report cards say about the schools and districts in the Columbus area.

Muscogee County

Here’s how the Muscogee County School District compares to the state average in the CCRPI components:

MCSD elementary schools

Content mastery: 49.8, below state average by 14.9

Progress: 83.3, below state by average by 2.5

Closing gaps: 53.7, below state average by 13

Readiness: 78.7, below state average by 3.6

In the order of those components, here are the scores for each MCSD elementary school, listed by content mastery:

Britt David - 100, 100, 100, 98.1

Mathews - 80.8, 95.1, 63.2, 90.8

North Columbus - 71.2, 84.6, 64.6, 84.2

Eagle Ridge - 65.6, 86.9, 47.6, 86.3

Clubview - 64.4, 72.3, 61.1, 87.9

Downtown - 62.2, 74.4, 100, 81

Double Churches - 60.5, 75.9, 68.4, 85.6

Johnson - 54.8, 83.5, 88.5, 81.1

Hannan - 54.2, 85.2, 60, 79.9

Blanchard - 53.8, 83.3, 58.3, 81.7

Gentian - 51.5, 86.5, 10.5, 78.2

Wynnton - 50.2, 82.9, 46.2, 81.1

Reese Road - 49.4, 85.8, 65.8, 82.9

Allen - 48.5, 89.9, 67.5, 78.6

Midland - 47, 70.3, 60.9, 82.3

Waddell - 43.8, 88.7, 26.9, 73.7

South Columbus - 41.7, 93.5, 100, 71.1

River Road - 41.6, 84.1, 89.5, 74.9

Dimon - 39.7, 87.4, 31.8, 77.8

Wesley Heights - 37.7, 83.3, 100, 79.5

Rigdon Road - 35.7, 79.8, 77.3, 74

Dorothy Height - 30.8, 59.5, 63.6, 69.6

St. Marys Road - 30.4, 87.6, 63.6, 72.5

Forrest Road - 29.9, 83.2, 4.6, 73.5

Lonnie Jackson - 29.4, 81.6, 45.5, 68.7

Dawson - 28.1, 71.5, 63.6, 75.5

Georgetown - 26, 74.4, 0, 69.2

Martin Luther King Jr. - 26, 74.4, 58.8, 68.5

Davis - 25.6, 85.4, 95.5, 68.2

Key - 23.9, 63.8, 23.3, 74.9

Fox - 21.5, 88.6, 100, 60.8

Brewer - 16.8, 59.1, 3.3, 61.6

MCSD middle schools

Content mastery: 45.4, below state average by 15.5

Progress: 73, below state average by 7.8

Closing gaps: 30.6, below state average by 21.9

Readiness: 76.5, below state average by 5.5

In the order of those components, here are the scores for each MCSD middle school, listed by content mastery:

Rainey-McCullers - 87.7, 80.6, 70, 94.6

Aaron Cohn - 71.2, 88.7, 42.9, 86.4

Richards - 68.8, 83.3, 60, 83.1

Blackmon Road - 67.8, 86.4, 42.2, 81.8

Veterans Memorial - 57.1, 78.5, 65, 81.2

Midland - 46.3, 82.3, 39.6, 76.4

Double Churches - 40.8, 83.9, 54.2, 74

Arnold - 31.3, 61.9, 21.7, 72.6

East Columbus - 30.8, 71.8, 42.5, 67.9

Fort - 30.1, 64.7, 29.2, 73

Rothschild - 24.1, 69.4, 47.5, 71

Eddy - 21.8, 71.7, 0, 66.3

Baker - 17.9, 63.3, 57.7, 68.6

MCSD high schools

Content mastery: 56.8, below state average by 8.2

Progress: 71, below state average by 8.1

Closing gaps: 63.9, below state average by 3.6

Readiness: 70.5, below state average by 0.9

Graduation rate: 93.2, above state average by 8.3

In the order of those components, here are the scores for each MCSD high school, listed by content mastery:

Columbus - 100, 58.2, 100, 97.1, 100

Rainey-McCullers - 86.6, 61.3, 80, 90.9, 100

Northside - 75.5, 90.4, 82.1, 82.1, 97

Shaw - 55.4, 56.1, 50, 66.1, 93.5

Hardaway - 46, 40.1, 35.2, 62.6, 89.6

Carver - 39.3, 95.3, 40.6, 53.3, 89.4

Jordan - 37.1, 84.5, 70, 54.3, 93.5

Spencer - 36.5, 89.9, 43.2, 54.8, 86.7

Kendrick - 26.1, 54.2, 40.6, 45.9, 90.7

MCSD superintendent David Lewis released the following statement about the report cards.

Hhis administration is “pleased to see the return of the Progress component in this revised calculation methodology that recognizes the hard work of our students and teachers which is not always evident when looking at achievement scores alone. These growth results, along with the Grad Rate and Readiness scores show we have a strong baseline in those areas moving forward.

“However, we have thoroughly analyzed the areas of concern in Content Mastery and Closing Gaps from the previously released Georgia Milestones Assessment data and have set internal targets last summer for each individual school along with an aggressive plan to support and monitor progress based on those results.”

Harris County

Here’s how the Harris County School District compares to the state average in the CCRPI components:

HCSD elementary schools

Content mastery: 69.1, above state average by 4.4

Progress: 72.9, below state average by 12.9

Closing gaps: 35.7, below state average by 31

Readiness: 86.9, above state average by 4.6

In the order of those components, here are the scores for each HCSD elementary school, listed by content mastery:

New Mountain Hill - 80.5, 77.5, 68.8, 88.7

Pine Ridge - 71.7, 67.2, 33.3, 85.7

Park - 71.3, 94.1, 50, 84.6

Mulberry Creek - 71, 81.9, 35, 89.8

Creekside - 62.1, 66.4, 40.5, 86.1

HCSD middle schools

Content mastery: 75.5, above state average by 14.6

Progress: 99.2, above state average by 18.4

Closing gaps: 90, above state average by 37.5

Readiness: 87, above state average by 5

In the order of those components, here are the scores for each HCSD middle schools, listed by content mastery:

Carver - 76.2, 95.6, 89.3, 88.5

Creekside - 73.8, 94.5, 64.3, 84.1

Harris County High School

Content mastery: 73.8, above state average by 8.8

Progress: 78.1, below state average by 1.1

Closing gaps: 24.1, below state average by 43.4

Readiness: 84.3, above state average by 12.9

Graduation rate: 90.9, above state average by 6

Chattahoochee County

Here’s how the Chattahoochee County School District compares to the state average in the CCRPI components:

ChattCo Education Center

Content mastery: 65.3, above state average by 0.6

Progress: 72.4, below state average by 13.4

Closing gaps: 7.7, below state average by 59

Readiness: 86.7, above state average by 4.4

ChattCo Middle School

Content mastery: 56.4, below state average by 4.5

Progress: 88.5, above state average by 7.7

Closing gaps: 100, above state average by 47.5

Readiness: 86.7, above state average by 4.7

ChattCo High School

Content mastery: 52.3, below state average by 12.7

Progress: too few students to measure

Closing gaps: 30.6, below state average by 36.9

Readiness: 73.5, above state average by 2.1

Graduation rate: 95.9, above state average by 11

Phenix City

The overall score for Phenix City Schools is 84, a 2-point improvement compared to last year.

Out of the 11 PCS schools, the score increased at six, remained the same at three and decreased at two.

“This year’s results aren’t just numbers, but a narrative of resilience, strategic improvement, and the shared vision of educators, students, and leaders,” PCS public relations specialist Carol Ann Underwood told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.

Here are the scores for each PCS school and how they compare to last year, listed in order by their 2023 score:

Lakewood Elementary School 94, up by 2

Lakewood Primary School 93, remained the same

Sherwood Elementary School 86, remained the same

Central High School 81, up by 10

South Girard School 81, down by 2

Central Freshman Academy 80, up by 8

Ridgecrest Elementary School 81, remained the same

Westview Elementary School 79, up by 14

Meadowlane Elementary School 78, up by 11

Phenix City Elementary School 74, up by 3

Phenix City Intermediate School 66, down by 2.

Underwood said PCS superintendent Janet Sherrod “emphasizes that the district’s positive trajectory is a testament to the collective effort to achieve educational excellence. At the same time, the administration is proactive in addressing areas that require enhancement, ensuring that every student receives the high-quality education they deserve.”

Russell County

The Russell County School District’s overall score is 83, a 3-point improvement compared to last year.

Out of RCSD’s seven schools, the score increased at three and decreased at four.

Here are the scores for each RCSD school and how they compare to last year, listed in order by their 2023 score:

Mount Olive Intermediate School 87, up by 1

Mount Olive Primary School 87, up by 1

Ladonia Elementary School 82, down by 2

Oliver Elementary School 81, up by 8

Russell County Middle School 76, down by 2

Russell County High School 75, down by 1

Dixie Elementary School 72, down by 14.

Lee County

The overall score for Lee County Schools is 84, a 3-point improvement compared to last year.

Out of the 14 LCS schools, the score increased at eight, remained the same at one and decreased at five.

Here are the scores for each LCS school and how they compare to last year, listed in order by their 2023 score:

South Smiths Station Elementary School 90, up by 1

Beauregard Elementary School 87, up by 12

East Smiths Station Elementary School 87, down by 1

West Smiths Station Elementary School 87, up by 3

Wacoochee Elementary School 86, up by 5

Beulah Elementary School 84, down by 1

Smiths Station Junior High School 84, up by 3

Beauregard High School 80, up by 7

Loachapoka Elementary School 80, up by 2

Loachapoka High School 76, up by 2

Sanford Middle School 76, down by 2

Beulah High School 72, down by 2

Smiths Station Freshman Center 72, remained the same

Smiths Station High School 71, down by 1.