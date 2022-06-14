Achiever: OKC mental health leader receives FBI Director's Community Leadership Award

Tania Woods

The 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award has been presented to Tania Woods, a leader of the Crisis Intervention Team for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“Ms. Woods is an invaluable partner for us,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray, who presented the award. “The assistance she has provided to law enforcement agencies and her work in preventing violent acts while supporting mental health resources has certainly made Oklahoma a safer place. FBI Oklahoma City cannot fulfill our mission of protecting the American people without the support of individuals like Ms. Woods.”

As one of the key members of the FBI’s Threat Management Program in Oklahoma, Woods has furthered the Department of Justice’s Disruption and Early Engagement Protocol targeting potential acts of violence by juveniles, adults and suspected actors of domestic terrorism, a news release stated.

Woods has assisted local, state and federal law enforcement with multiple cases. She also hosts training for police officers in an effort to bring additional mental health awareness and practices to the law enforcement profession.

“This is a tremendous and unexpected honor,” Woods said. “I am grateful to have been considered. The FBI’s understanding and awareness of mental health issues, and desire to work with the department and others to better address concerns, is helping to meet the needs of vulnerable Oklahomans and improve our ability to better respond.”

The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award was formally created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs and violence in the United States. Every year, FBI field offices throughout the country select a community partner to receive the award.

To be considered for this column, please email achievement announcements and photos to LLynn@Oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mental health leader given FBI Director's Community Leadership Award