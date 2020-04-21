Achievers Receives Employer Awards: Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada, Best Workplaces™ for Women, and Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerate a culture of performance, announced today that it has been named on three lists of distinction: Top Best Workplaces™ in Canada, Best Workplaces™ for Women, and Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion.

Achievers received these honours after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® (GPTW). The list of recognized organizations is curated based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations surveyed. The data has a 90% confidence with a plus or minus five percent margin of error.

Achievers' team is on a mission to change the way the world works, and through recognition and rewards, Create a Culture That Means Business™—starting with their own. "Our goal is to help make environments where employees can do the best work of their lives," said Jeff Cates, Chief Executive Officer at Achievers. "That has to start with how we operate, by providing a workplace where employees can learn, contribute, feel valued, and pursue their professional goals—and have fun along the way."

The organization is focused on creating an equal opportunity engaged workforce that is both inspired and inspiring. Committees such as The Achievers Women's Network and Achievers Cares offer employees the opportunity to engage with their colleagues and communities in meaningful ways. "Achievers offers our employees fun and immersive opportunities to contribute to our culture," said Vanessa Brangwyn, Chief Customer Officer. "Whether it's addressing interests specific to women in the workplace, supporting all employees in the advancement of their careers, or volunteering time towards a local social responsibility initiative—Achievers supports its people and their passions."

Achiever's commitment to equality and inclusivity is also evident through the company's leadership diversity, with several senior roles held by women—Charlene DiGiuseppe, Chief Financial Officer; Victoria Coombs, Principal Legal Counsel; Dr. Natalie Baumgartner, Chief Workforce Scientist, Vanessa Brangwyn, Chief Customer Officer, and more.

To further support all employees, Achievers offers perks that go above and beyond basic benefits. Among these are a holistic wellness program which combines physical, financial, social and mental efforts—with many services, activities, and practitioners available in-office for accessibility and convenience. Employees also enjoy a collaborative workspace, career development opportunities, subsidized activities, healthy snacks and beverages, and more. Moreover, Achievers is flexible in adapting its benefits to align with the personal and professional goals of its employees. For instance, through its "Personal Top 1s" program, employees receive $250 annually to use towards a personal goal, whether that be for a gym membership to get fit, or to overcome a fear of heights by skydiving. At Achievers, there is opportunity for everyone.

Continued understanding of employee happiness is paramount for Achievers. Engagement is nurtured through the company's recognition and rewards software, which has a high rate of participation among employees. Additionally, management conducts regular pulse surveys to listen to their employee voice. Results are anonymous, confidential and help the organization address employee feedback in real time.