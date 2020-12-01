Achilles Therapeutics Appoints Robert Coutts as Chief Financial Officer

Stevenage, UK 1 December 2020 – Achilles Therapeutics (“Achilles”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat multiple types of solid tumours, today announced the appointment of Robert Coutts as Chief Financial Officer. Robert has served as Finance Director at Achilles since the Company’s formation in 2017.

“Robert has been part of the Achilles team since the beginning and I’m delighted to welcome him to his new role,” said Dr. Iraj Ali, CEO of Achilles Therapeutics. "Robert has deep expertise in building and developing operating businesses. His experience, leadership and commitment to the Company will be integral as our potentially transformative precision TIL therapy progresses in the clinic in multiple solid tumor indications.”

“I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the Company's evolution over the last few years, and I look forward to continuing to support Iraj, the management team and Board in our efforts to develop much needed novel cancer therapies for patients,” said Robert Coutts, CFO of Achilles Therapeutics. “As the Company continues to advance its pipeline, the finance function will be an important strategic partner across the Company, including research and development, manufacturing and clinical operations."

Prior to joining Achilles, Robert worked for Syncona Ltd leading the finance functions of new entities within its life science portfolio. He previously served in roles of increasing responsibility at the Wellcome Trust. Robert qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG where he spent time in both their Audit and Transactions & Restructuring teams. He has an MSc in Management from Cass Business School and a BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic malignant melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with the proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop personalised T cell-based therapies specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at: www.achillestx.com .

