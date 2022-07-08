ACI corrections officer charged with manslaughter in inmate's asphyxiation death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in the death of an inmate last year.

Geoffrey Peters, 43, of Smithfield was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Timothy McQuesten.

"It is alleged that the defendant owed a duty of care to Mr. McQuesten and was criminally negligent in the execution of his duty," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and State Police Supt. Col. Darnell S. Weaver said in a joint press release.

McQuesten, 49, was being held without bail on two counts of murder in the beating deaths of Kimberly and Mark Dupre in Lincoln.

Timothy McQuesten was found unresponsive in his single cell at the prison's Intake Service Center, where he had been placed on crisis status, according to corrections officials.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that McQuesten died due to asphyxia, The Providence Journal previously reported.

A Providence County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Peters on Friday. It came after an investigation by the attorney general's office and the state police.

Peters is scheduled for arraignment on July 20 in Providence County Superior Court.

