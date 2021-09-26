Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at ACI Worldwide's (NASDAQ:ACIW) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ACI Worldwide's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for ACI Worldwide

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ACI Worldwide is:

7.4% = US$88m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ACI Worldwide's Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

At first glance, ACI Worldwide's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. As a result, ACI Worldwide reported a very low income growth of 3.3% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared ACI Worldwide's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ACI Worldwide is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ACI Worldwide Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

ACI Worldwide doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about ACI Worldwide's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Looming? Here's What the Data Says You Should Be Focused On

    History may not be investors' friend in the near term, but it's one of their greatest long-term allies.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Last Call To Invest In This Private Real Estate Offering With 32.7% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is gaining significant attention from investors wanting to take advantage of the deal’s targeted 32.7% IRR. Real estate investment firm Lurin is sponsoring the offering for the Elements On Third Apartments, a 431-unit multifamily property in St. Petersburg, Florida. The offering went live on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with a target equity raise of $22.5 million, and investors have already funded all but the remaining $1.5 million th

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Refer

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Now's the Time to Buy These 3 Stocks

    Good companies are even better investments when their stocks have been beaten down for no good reason.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • You Won't Regret Buying These 3 Bargain Stocks

    Wall Street has ignored these great businesses, which could create an opportunity for smart investors.

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • Here's Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure.

  • Why cash will be obsolete within a decade

    Central banks like the US Federal Reserve are printing more paper money than ever. Prasad’s book, is a sweeping survey of fintech, crypto assets, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Prasad, who has also written books about the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar, says the research that went into writing it has made him an optimist about our digital future.