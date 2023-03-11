Acid attack suspect maintains innocence, appeal to come

Mar. 10—CATLETTSBURG — A man convicted of plotting an acid attack against his ex-girlfriend maintained his innocence Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

To recap, Christopher "Smiley" Nunnally, was convicted by a jury of first-degree assault for his role in the attack. That same jury recommended a 38-year sentence.

First-degree assault is a class B felony in Kentucky and typically carries a sentence recommendation of 10 to 20 years in prison. The jury went with the maximum sentence and tacked on a persistent felony offender enhancer, totaling 38 years.

Nunnally's co-defendants, Syrell Nunnally, 35 and Laquasha Jones, 29, both of Louisville, recently entered guilty pleas for their involvement.

It was revealed at trial that Syrell was believed to have been the getaway driver. She was sentenced to five years' worth of probation after pleading guilty to wanton endangerment.

Jones admitted on the stand that she threw an unidentified acid into the face and upper body of the victim, but she testified that she thought it was all part of a practical joke.

Jones entered a guilty plea to first-degree assault and will spend 12 1/2 years in prison.

Last month, after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report, Nunnally appeared in court for his official sentencing.

A pre-sentence investigation, or PSI, is completed to gather information about an offender including background information, family history, etc., which aids the court during the sentencing process.

During that hearing, Caleb Hurt, Nunnally's attorney, attempted to verify that everything in the PSI was correct, but Nunnally found issues with facts of the case already presented at trial and the sentencing was postponed until Friday.

On Friday, Nunnally reappeared for sentencing via Zoom video conference from Boyd County Detention Center.

Hurt informed the court that he and Nunnally had reviewed the PSI and only found needed corrections on small things such as phone numbers and therefore was prepared to continue with the sentencing proceedings.

Hurt told Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis that his client maintained his innocence and intended to appeal the conviction.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said the jury found him guilty, therefore he only asked that the court uphold the jury's decision.

Davis explained the jury's 38-year sentence recommendation and sentenced Nunnally in accordance with it.

The defense must file a notice of appeal within 30 days of Nunnally's sentence and must present their argument for dismissal of conviction within 60.

