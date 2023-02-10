Acid attack thrower gets 12 1/2 years

Feb. 10—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisville woman who threw acid on a woman's face in 2019 took a plea deal Friday, in exchange for 12 1/2 years in prison.

Laquasha Jones, 29, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge George Davis to a charge of first-degree assault as a part of an agreement struck Thursday through mediation. Jones is the last of three to be convicted in the case.

While Jones physically threw a cup full of acid on a woman's face, she testified during a co-defendant's trial that she was under the impression it was water and the act was a practical joke.

The mastermind behind the attack, Christopher "Smiley" Nunnally, was convicted in October 2022 following a trial. The jury recommended a 38-year stretch for Nunnally.

Both Jones and her girlfriend, Syrell Nunnally (Christopher's cousin), testified against Christopher Nunnally at the trial. Syrell Nunnally, the getaway driver in the attack, took a plea deal for a lighter conviction of first-degree wanton endangerment in exchange for five years of probation.

At Jones's hearing, the victim was in attendance and confirmed to the judge that she was in agreement with the terms of the plea deal.

After entering her plea, Jones was sentenced on the spot. Christopher Nunnally is due for sentencing on Feb. 17.

