Acid burns woman walking dog in possible racially motivated attack, Oregon cops say

A woman and her dog were injured after a man splashed an “unknown acid substance” on them, police in Oregon said.

Police received a call about the incident at around 11:30 a.m. on March 28 in Eugene, the release from the Eugene Police Department said. The woman was walking her dog that morning when the man splashed her with the substance, injuring and burning her. The dog may have also been burned, the release said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office for evaluation, the release said.

Based on the investigation so far, they believe the attack “could be related to the victim’s ethnicity” and are continuing the investigation accordingly, the release said.

The suspect was described as a man around 17-20 years old. He fled on foot after the attack, the release said.

Police ask anyone who might have information on what happened, “especially any home security or vehicle cam footage that may help investigators,” to call them at 541-682-5569.

Eugene is about 110 miles south of Portland.

