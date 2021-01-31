Acidic volcanic lakes may have harbored early life

Acidic volcanic lakes may have harbored early life
NIKK OGASA

This is an Inside Science story.

Many of us wouldn't think an acidic lake set in the shadow of a volcano would be the best place to live. But for some of the earliest creatures to abandon the sea, it could have been home.

Much of the information about life's earliest days on land has been lost to us. Geologists know that about 3 billion years ago, during the Mesoarchean Era, the first continents rose out of the ocean and were soon covered with life. But few of the rocks that recorded details about the era's environments and organisms have survived the ensuing erosion and tectonic activity.

"It's unfortunate, because [the Mesoarchean] was a major juncture in Earth history," said Keyron Hickman-Lewis, a geologist from the Natural History Museum in London. "Many of the major geological and geobiological revolutions happened in this time."

But now, a team of researchers, led by Andrea Agangi from Akita University in Japan, has suggested that shortly after emerging from the sea, life may have adapted to survive in acidic volcanic lakes. Their research, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, comes from a geochemical analysis of 3-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks in the Witwatersrand Basin of South Africa.

PHOTO: A NASA illustration shows Jezero Crater &#x002014; the landing site of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover &#x002014; as it may have looked billions of years go on Mars, when it was a lake. (NASA)
PHOTO: A NASA illustration shows Jezero Crater — the landing site of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover — as it may have looked billions of years go on Mars, when it was a lake. (NASA)

Though the findings are not the first or oldest evidence of life on land, they reveal a new habitat to which early microbes may have adapted. "It implies that at this crucial juncture in Earth history, there was diverse life," said Hickman-Lewis.

Agangi and his team focused their study on the Dominion Group, a formation of rocks assembled in the Mesoarchean on what is today some of the oldest crust on Earth -- southern Africa's Kaapvaal Craton. Though the Dominion Group consists mostly of volcanic rocks, the researchers were most intrigued by its beds of sedimentary rock, known by local miners as Wonderstone.

In three different quarries, Agangi's team found walls of Wonderstone, sometimes tens of meters tall. It consisted mostly of sandstones and shales, which the researchers interpreted as debris that eroded from a volcano and slid downhill into a large lake. This lake would have existed just tens of millions of years after the continent's emergence from the sea.

MORE: Scientists learn more about thundersnow from satellite imagery

"The [Wonderstone] is dark, almost black, and soft. You can crush it easily with a knife," said Agangi. The color, he said, comes from a carbon-rich material interspersed between the rock's grains. Although miners have exploited the Wonderstone deposits for decades, the origins of the carbon had remained a mystery.

Agangi and his team decided to investigate the origins of the dark material by looking at the array of different forms of carbon in the rock. They found a scarcity of the heaviest form of the element, which suggested that it came from living things.

"It's carbon that must have come from dead microorganisms," said Agangi.

MORE: Scientists learn more about thundersnow from satellite imagery

The team also found that the carbon profile matched what would be expected of methane-producing organisms, called methanogens. These organisms belong to an ancient domain of microbes called Archaea, which are known for their ability to survive in extreme conditions.

A resilient life form made sense to the team, as minerals dispersed throughout the Wonderstone, such as marcasite and pyrophyllite, indicated that the lake was probably acidic -- about as caustic as the soda Dr Pepper.

"In general, you would think acidity is not conducive for life," said Agangi. "But it leached nutrients from the volcanic rocks, which were necessary for life."

MORE: NASA's 2020 Mars rover now has a name: 'Perseverance'

But sustenance may have also come from another source. Metals present in the Wonderstone hinted to the researchers that hot fluids from deep underground were likely seeping into the ancient lake and bringing nutrients with them, Agangi said. Today, colonies of Archaea cluster around similarly nutrient-rich vents on the seafloor.

Agangi's team believe the Wonderstone could help scientists better understand ancient lake environments on Mars. This includes the Jezero Crater, where NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will touch down next month, said Hickman-Lewis.

Moreover, the rocks could shed light on the environments Martian life might have inhabited -- if it ever existed. "These rocks and the ancient rocks on Mars come from the same distant period of early solar system history," said Hickman-Lewis. "If life emerged on the two planets at the same time, they could have preserved approximately the same kinds of life."

Inside Science is an editorially independent nonprofit print, electronic and video journalism news service owned and operated by the American Institute of Physics.

PHOTO: Inside Science ( )
PHOTO: Inside Science ( )

Acidic volcanic lakes may have harbored early life originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • ‘A wakeup call’: How resilient new coronavirus variants could prolong the pandemic

    The immediate threat isn’t that new variants will render vaccines obsolete. The more troubling issue is that these mutants may already have the power to reinfect people who were previously infected by an earlier strain of the virus.

  • McConnell adviser says GOP should cut ties with Marjorie Taylor Greene to make her ‘most useless congressperson’

    Georgia congresswoman says she has the ‘full support’ of Donald Trump

  • Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

    An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said. The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt.

  • 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package

    A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting with the president, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Senators' proposal includes a measure to renew unemployment benefits that expire in March. It also seeks to send a new round of direct payments to "families who need assistance the most," and to send additional assistance to small businesses. * "Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities," the senators wrote.What they're saying: “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote.Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols. * But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.What's new: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning that the White House has "seen the letter and will be reviewing it over the course of the day."What's next: The senators will reveal more of the plan's details on Monday, per Politico. Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief planGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russia and Turkey opened a joint centre on Saturday to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was agreed following a flare-up in the conflict in the region last year, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Saturday. The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

    The organization that licenses lawyers in Georgia has opened an inquiry into conservative attorney Lin Wood, who gained national attention since the general election for persistent, unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The State Bar of Georgia “is proceeding with an inquiry” under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse “to the extent of impairing competency as a lawyer," chief operating officer Sarah Coole confirmed in an email Friday.

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

    More than 1,400 Rohingya Muslim refugees were relocated to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, despite opposition from human rights groups concerned about the site's vulnerability to storms and flooding. Including a similar sized group who were moved on Friday, it brings to around 6,700 the number of Rohingya refugees that Bangladesh has moved to the island of Bhasan Char since December. Bangladesh says the relocation is voluntary, but some of the first group of refugees who were relocated spoke of being coerced.

  • Parisians' relief as France avoids third lockdown

    France decided against imposing a third coronavirus nationwide lockdown on Friday (January 29).Instead, it ordered tighter border controls, increased police action against curfew breakers, and greater adherence to working from home.Parisians mostly expressed their relief at the move on Saturday (January 30).This woman says the government wants to keep the economy going and save - as much as possible - the national economy. She adds that if they were to close schools again, it would be a catastrophe.This man says in a personal sense it's pleasant - even mentally - not to have to go through a new lockdown.The French government said the public health crisis remained of great concern as France's death toll jumped above 75,000 - the seventh-highest globally.The Prime Minister Jean Castex said that from Sunday all arrivals into France from outside the European Union would be banned, except for essential travel.All visitors from EU nations would need to show a negative PCR test except cross-border workers and truckers.The country will reduce the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increase police controls against people breaking a night time curfew.While the new curfew measures are stricter than those previously in place, a lockdown would have forced stores to close.

  • Russia warn Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. The warning comes amid detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement in the center of Moscow on Sunday. Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 after flying back to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning.

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • U.N. lists candidates to run Libya's transitional government until this year's vote

    Participants at Libya's U.N.-sponsored peace talks have approved a list of candidates seeking to lead a transitional government that will prepare the North African state for a national election at the end of 2021, the United Nations said. The transitional government will oversee preparations for the vote that aims to end a decade of chaos and conflict that has left Libya split down the middle and hammered its vital oil exports on which the country's economy depends. The 75 participants at talks in Switzerland, ranging from regional and tribal figures to representatives of political factions, will vote next week to pick a three-person presidential council and a prime minister.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • UK says it expects no vaccine interruption from EU; Brussels admits Irish 'blunder'

    EU officials confessed on Saturday to a "blunder" in invoking Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers during a showdown with Britain over vaccines, and London said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted. The European Union has fallen far behind Britain and the United States in the race to vaccinate its public. It announced on Friday it would impose export controls on vaccines, widely seen as a threat to prevent doses from being sent to Britain.

  • Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot

    Two men identified as members of the Proud Boys have been indicted on federal conspiracy and other charges in the Capitol riot as prosecutors raise the stakes in some of the slew of cases stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Dominic Pezzola, a former Marine who authorities say was seen on video smashing a Capitol window with a stolen Capitol Police riot shield, and William Pepe, who authorities said was photographed inside the building, were arrested earlier in the month on federal charges that included illegally entering a restricted building. The two, both from New York state, have now been indicted in Washington on charges that newly include conspiracy.

  • GOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests

    A new poll released by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday suggests the Republican Party is in a tough spot in Georgia. Democrats — including President Biden, Stacy Abrams, and newly-elected Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — have strong favorability ratings, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump are floundering. But the more telling results may belong to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who became a Trump target when he dismissed conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud in the state's presidential election. The refusal to flinch left him in relatively good graces in Georgia, though it turns out his numbers were buoyed in large part by Democrats, 60 percent of whom said they approve of the job he's done. Republicans, meanwhile, backed Raffensperger at around only 38 percent, while nearly 45 percent said they disapprove. For context, President Trump received nearly 85 percent support from Republicans, despite his paltry overall numbers. And therein lies the conundrum. The poll suggests a Republican like Raffensperger could mount a challenge in a statewide election in Georgia, but winning a Republican primary to get there looks difficult. And a candidate more in the mold of Trump would have a good shot at winning the primary, but would likely face an uphill battle in the general, seemingly leaving the party in no-man's land for the moment. Cross tabs of the AJC poll, Q3:Do you approve or disapprove of Sec State Brad Raffensperger?Republicans: 38% approval, 45% disapproval.Democrats: 60% approval,, 20% disapproval.A strong general election candidate. But can he win a Republican primary?https://t.co/3sSRer79FG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2021 New Georgia poll via @ajc illustrates why GOP doubling-down in Trump and MJT is a recipe for electoral failure: Trump unfav 57/40Biden fav 52/41Abams fav 51/40Ossoff fav 50/40Warnock local: 54/37https://t.co/xNjelSAH0J — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 30, 2021 The poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic

  • Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash: source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January but received commitments for fresh cash from investors in the last days of the month, a source familiar with the fund said on Sunday. The firm, founded in 2014 by Gabe Plotkin, had bet that ailing video game retailer GameStop's stock, which traded at less than $5 five months ago, would fall. Hedge funds Point72 Asset Management and Citadel gave a $2.75 billion capital infusion to Melvin Capital earlier in the week, enabling it to close out that position with a large loss.