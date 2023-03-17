Ackman Concerned About ‘Contagion Risk’ Spiraling Out of Control

1
Natalie Choy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Spreading the risk of financial contagion to achieve “a false sense of confidence” in First Republic Bank is “bad policy”, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said in a tweet.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The activist investor said moves by the largest US banks to deposit $30 billion with First Republic “raised more questions than it answers.” The plan was devised with US regulators and included contributions from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

“I have said before that hours matter. We have allowed days to go by. Half measures don’t work when there is a crisis of confidence,” he added.

First Republic Gets $30 Billion of Fresh Deposits in Bank Rescue

Ackman reiterated that he has no investments long or short in the banking sector. “I am simply extremely concerned about financial contagion risk spiraling out of control and causing severe economic damage and hardship,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US regulators say deposits into First Republic Bank show system's resilience

    Federal regulators and the Treasury Department on Thursday welcomed a decision by 11 larger banks to deposit $30 billion into regional bank First Republic Bank and said it showed the resilience of the U.S. banking system. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and others were involved in the rescue, the banks said on Thursday.

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic - WSJ

    The deal could involve capital infusion to bolster the troubled lender after the collapse of SVB Financial last week triggered fears of a contagion, the report said, adding that a full takeover is also a possibility, though less certain. First Republic shares were down nearly 17% at $26.08 before being halted. Other big banks involved in deal talks include Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to the report.

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $10

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • First Republic to receive $30B in deposits from 11 banks, 'the near-term banking crisis is definitely over': Analyst

    A group of 11 banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Citigroup Inc. (C), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), are making $30 billion worth of uninsured deposits to help prop up beleaguered bank First Republic Bank (FRC). The move was meant to help build confidence in the U.S. banking system following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY). Odeon Capital Group's Dick Bove says that, with this action, "the near-term banking crisis is definitely over" adding that this move is "exactly the right thing to do. The federal government should not have to bail out the banking industry. The banks should have to bail out the banking industry." For the full interview with Seana Smith and Ines Ferre, click here. Key video moments 00:00 "Near-term banking crisis is definitely over"00:05 What history tells us about these sort of rescues00:52 "It's exactly the right thing to do"01:42 Forecasting more regulation ahead

  • Hedge Funds Burned by Yen Shorts as SVB Fear Lifts Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds held the biggest yen-bearish positions in six months last week, a painful trade as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank suddenly boosted demand for Japan’s currency as a haven. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Sal

  • Banks’ Big Plan Might Solve the Immediate Problem, but Not the Bigger Ones

    A rescue of First Republic by big banks wouldn’t put to bed emerging questions about the banking system.

  • University of California to Dump Hedge Funds for Private Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- The University of California’s investment fund will stop betting on hedge funds and allocate more of its assets to the growing private credit market.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Furthest“Within two or thr

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Veteran Bank Analyst Bove: 'Crisis is Over'

    The biggest U.S. banks have contributed $30 billion of deposits as a rescue package for beleaguered First Republic Bank . "That's the end of the crisis," veteran bank analyst Dick Bove, chief financial strategist at Odeon Capital Group, told TheStreet.com. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will kick in $5 billion of uninsured deposits each, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will deposit $2.5 billion each.

  • First Republic Goes From Wall Street Raider to Rescue Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days ago, First Republic Bank boasted of another coup for its wealth-management business: poaching a six-person team from Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestThat follo

  • First Republic gets $30 billion in deposits from 11 major U.S. banks, but stock resumes slide as it suspends dividend

    Big banks pledge $30 billion to First Republic as a backstop after the company's stock hit an all-time low following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Yellen Trashes GOP Plan to Prioritize Debt Payments

    Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in no uncertain terms that she does not think a Republican proposal for the U.S. to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a default is viable. The U.S. bumped up against the federal debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking “extraordinary measures” to make its payments. Absent an increase or suspension in the federal debt limit, the Treasury could be unable to meet its obligation

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Goldman Says US Banking Stress Puts Korea, Taiwan Stocks at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Taiwan, South Korea and the tech hardware sector “have over-delivered” this year and are looking particularly vulnerable to shockwaves from the US banking stress, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Citie

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Both Courted Wealthy Clients. That Wasn’t Enough.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • US oil production will remain at 'historically high volumes’ through 2050: New government report

    A new report from an independent agency of the government projects oil production could increase between now and 2050.

  • For US Lawmakers, Credit Suisse Takes a Back Seat to Bank Turmoil at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- For the Biden administration and Congress, the problems facing Credit Suisse Group AG have nothing to do with the US economy. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestAmerican regulators are consumed by the t

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in fraudulent-accounts scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal.

  • Tail risk ETFs see sharp gains as U.S. stocks fall amid investor anxiety over banks

    Shares of exchanged-traded funds focused on tail risk were moving higher Wednesday amid rising worries over the banking sector.