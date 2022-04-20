Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill Ackman
    Bill Ackman
    American hedge fund manager and investor

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON (Reuters) - Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company.

On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade.

Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26. But he did say that he began acquiring the stake on Jan. 21, the day after Netflix's announcement sent its stock plunging.

From Jan. 21 through Jan. 26, Netflix shares traded in a range of $351.46 to $409.14. The 26% drop in Netflix shares in after-hours trade on Tuesday, bringing them to $257.98, would imply a loss for Ackman's fund on the Netflix investment of roughly 26% at the low end and a loss of 37% at the high end.

Before Netflix's January outlook its stock had been trading around $500. Indeed, its shares had been dropping for months and Ackman called them "undervalued."

For Ackman, the drop, while unwelcome, may not be entirely unexpected as he had warned his investors earlier this year that Netflix would face "near-term variability" in quarterly growth and profitability. Long term, however, he said he expects to see double-digit annual revenue, expanded operating profit margins, and earnings per share growth of more than 20% a year.

A Pershing Square spokesman declined to comment.

The Pershing Square Holdings fund was already nursing small losses through the end of March before Netflix shares dropped on Tuesday, which likely pulled returns down even more. But these returns stand in stark contrast to three years of high double-digit gains for the fund that includes a 70.2% rise in 2020.

The firm's assets now total $21.5 billion, including permanent capital in which would-be sellers can exit only if there are new buyers. This allows Ackman to worry less about potentially jittery investors wanting out and having to sell positions to meet redemptions.

Ackman has weathered big slides before, including when shares in fast-food chain Chipotle cost his fund some $145 million in value in late October 2017. He joked in an interview with Reuters at the time that his investment team would be eating Chipotle until the stock price returned to $500 a share. On Tuesday, Chipotle closed at $1,632.03

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Netflix Lost Subscribers—and Is Considering a Lower Cost, Ad-Supported Plan

    The streaming giant said it expects to lose a net 2 million more subscribers this quarter. CEO Reed Hastings says Netflix is exploring an ad-supported subscription tier.

  • U.S. 10-Year Real Yields Turn Positive for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The yield on U.S. Treasuries designed to protect investors against price increases over the coming decade rose above zero for the first time in over two years. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeThe rate on 10-year Treasury inflation-protec

  • Ramsay Health Care gets $14.8 billion bid from KKR-led consortium; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Ramsay Health Care Ltd, Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it received a A$20.05 billion ($14.80 billion) indicative takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co. The non-binding proposal of A$88 cash per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to Ramsay's Tuesday closing price of A$64.39. The offer sent the hospital operator's shares up as much as 29.8% to A$83.55 in early trade, their biggest-ever intraday jump.

  • Netflix -24% on Weak Q1; IBM Beats Estimates

    Netflix's biggest problem was in net subscription adds, which came in negative overall for the first time ever.

  • Biden admin launches $6 bln nuclear power credit program

    The Biden administration on Tuesday opened applications for a $6 billion program to help nuclear power plants struggling with rising costs as it seeks to stop the generators from shutting down. The U.S. nuclear power industry's 93 reactors generate more than half of the country's carbon-free electricity, according to the Department of Energy (DOE). The DOE said it will take applications from owners of nuclear plants for the first round of funding in its Civil Nuclear Credit Program until May 19.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Netflix Crashes On Subscriber Fall, Tesla Earnings On Tap

    The market rally remains under pressure and divided. Investors should keep exposure modest and focus on leading sectors.

  • Streaming: 61% of viewers believe their subscriptions are too expensive, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the most appealing streaming service series, rising subscription costs, and featured international content available for streaming platform subscribers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix shares slide

    U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening to give back gains after a rebound rally during the regular trading day, as investors took in a host of quarterly earnings results and looked ahead to more data.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Warner Bros.Discovery Suspends External Marketing Spend For CNN+: Axios

    Warner Bros.Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) suspended every external marketing spending for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's CFO Brad Ferrer, Axios reports. Discovery's current CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani, succeeded Ferrer. The report added that Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate other high-level positions at WarnerMedia across different business functions to cut costs and streamline leadership. Also Read: AT&T Chief Looks To Boost Prices,

  • Cost of summer camp more than doubles, hit hard by inflation

    The 2021-22 school year is quickly coming to an end, prompting parents to begin looking for summer day camps and other similar programs to keep their children occupied during the break. According to American Camp Association President and CEO Tom Rosenberg, in light of soaring demand by parents to send their children to summer camp, inflation is taking its toll on camp programs.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Disney, Roku Drop as Netflix Stuns With Falling Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Streaming stocks were rocked late Tuesday after Netflix Inc. reported its first customer decline in more than a decade, stoking investors’ fears that a reopening economy will cripple these companies.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeRoku I

  • Asian shares mostly higher as China moves to shore up economy

    Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday despite growing worries over the risks of recession as prices push higher while economies are still recovering from the pandemic.

  • Nvidia Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 80 RS Rating

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Nvidia entered a new percentile Tuesday, with an increase from 70 to 80. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.