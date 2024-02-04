Acknowledging President Joe Biden's accomplishments doesn't someone 'woke'

Joe Biden sincerely loves our country. He wants to protect its natural beauty from drilling and mining in pristine lands and coastal waters. He wants clean air and water for everyone. He wants all citizens to have equal rights and opportunities. He wants the government out of a woman’s reproductive choices. He wants allies who will help stop attacks on freedom-loving people. He wants democracy to prevail and for all people easily able to choose their leaders without fear or threats. He wants strict control of our borders but opportunities for refugees from oppression to find safety. He wants science, not conspiracy theories to guide our decisions. He wants laws to apply equally to all, regardless of wealth and position. He wants tolerance, not hate or vengeance, as our way of life.

If you call this “woke,” maybe you’ve been “asleep.”

David Levine, Palm Springs

I agree: our nation is upside-down

To my surprise, I agree with Rep. Ken Calvert. His latest campaign mailer says, “Our nation is upside-down thanks to politicians in Washington.” I couldn’t agree more. Take, for example, the razor-thin Republican majority in the House, whose only achievements thus far are limited to expelling one of their own corrupt members, driving their majority leader from office and launching the impeachment of a sitting cabinet member whose record on immigration is no better or worse than his Republican predecessor. Or consider GOP leaders in both houses who are actively undermining their own colleagues in the Senate as they negotiate a bipartisan effort to address the crisis on our border, demonstrating their absolute commitment to partisan politics over the good of the nation. Add to that shameful record a party determined to nominate a proven fraud, a sexual predator found liable for assault and a man facing a mountain of felony charges. That’s the same man who has managed to convince so many, including Rep. Calvert (who voted not to certify the 2020 result) that he won a multi-certified election he lost. All of that is, indeed, upside down. Sending Ken Calvert home won’t solve the problem, but it’s a good start.

David Hamlin, Palm Springs

