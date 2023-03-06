Aclaris drug fails to treat skin disorder in mid-stage study

(Reuters) -Aclaris Therapeutics Inc said on Monday its experimental drug failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study to treat a type of skin disorder.

The company said the drug, zunsemetinib, did not meet the main goal of reducing abscess count in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, compared with placebo at week 12, and added that the study failed to meet its secondary goals.

The study for zunsemetinib in people with moderate to severe forms of the disease enrolled 95 patients. Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes abscesses and scarring on the skin.

Aclaris is also developing zunsemetinib as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Shares of the company were halted in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)