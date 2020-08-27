ACLU calls for Kenosha police chief, county sheriff to step down

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday called for Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth to step down, condemning the law enforcement leaders’ response to protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Their actions uphold and defend white supremacy, while demonizing people who were murdered for exercising their first amendment rights and speaking out against police violence,” Chris Ott, the executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Two people were killed in a shooting late Tuesday night amid unrest in the small southern Wisconsin city. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white Illinois 17-year-old, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after the shooting.

Four nights of protests in Kenosha have followed the caught-on-video police shooting of Blake, a Black 29-year-old man. Rusten Sheskey, a white officer, fired repeatedly at Blake outside a vehicle carrying his children on Sunday. Blake was left paralyzed.