ACLU claims Kern County misreported individuals transferred to ICE; Youngblood denies claims

Feb. 12—Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood denied circumventing a law to prevent the transfer of noncitizen inmates to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday, in response to accusations levied by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California in a recently released report.

"I believe people that are in this country illegally committing crime should be deported," Youngblood said. "But I'm going to follow the law."

The report published by the ACLU — titled "Collusion in California's Central Valley: The Case for Ending Sheriff Entanglement with ICE" — alleges instances in which the Kern County Sheriff's Office misreported the number of people apprehended by ICE.

Youngblood denied these claims and said he did not violate Senate Bill 54. This legislation aimed to prevent state and local law enforcement agencies from helping ICE apprehend undocumented immigrants.

The report begins with the story of a woman — only identified as Erika — who was wrongly arrested on suspicion of stealing fruit. KCSO deputies released her from custody after she paid her bail, but did not let her go home to her family, the report claims.

Instead, the report alleges, deputies transferred her to two ICE agents, "who were waiting inside the jail for her." Erika was then placed into a detention facility and remained there for six months. Her whereabouts were not conveyed to her children, the report states, who thought she had been killed. After she was released, Erika proceeded to the courthouse to pay her fines, but was arrested by the KCSO for failing to appear for her court date.

Despite explaining how her detainment prevented her attending court, the KCSO's office jailed her for 55 days, according to the report.

"Today, Erika is scared to go out in public and becomes anxious at the sight of a police officer," the report states.

The report also claimed stories like Erika's are not uncommon in the Central Valley, providing other alleged instances in which Kern County residents were arrested by deputies and then handed over to ICE.

The frequency of these transfers from KCSO to ICE have decreased in Kern County, showcasing the effectiveness of legislation such as SB 54, according to the report. In Kern County, ICE made at least 486 arrests in 2017 and 374 in 2018. At least one person in 2017 and 2018 were turned over to ICE at the Kern County jail every day, according to the report. The KCSO reported 25 people to ICE 2020, due largely to the pandemic, the report states.

However, the ACLU report also claims an underreporting of these figures "obscures the actual level of collaboration between sheriffs and ICE." For example, a staff member at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility attempted to hold a person about to be released, the report alleges. Though a jail supervisor intervened and prevented the hold, "It is unclear whether there is proper training and understanding of the law's requirements," the report states.

Youngblood said Friday the California Department of Justice, which investigated the KCSO, did not relay any reports of noncompliance with SB 54. Chief Deputy Erik Levig added the KCSO is looking into the allegations outlined in the report.

Youngblood said the ACLU should not wield these complaints retroactively because investigations become harder to undertake two years later. He noted that the ACLU's examples don't even include full names, dates and specific details that would allow his department to investigate.

"We have employees that could make mistakes, and we might need to fix things," Youngblood said. "We can't defend it, because we can't research it. That's totally unfair to the employees of this organization."

The sheriff added his office has met with the ACLU during the last several years, but these accusations were never mentioned in those discussions.

"They wait for a got-you report that is a 100 pages of insinuations and allegations, but nothing to substantiate what they say," he added.

Youngblood said during his news conference that his deputies don't even ask about immigration status; their role is to protect everyone.

Maria Romani, a staff attorney for the ACLU and the author of the report, said they have raised these issues with the sheriff both in person and in writing, but did not respond to questions Friday regarding the retroactive raising of these issues.

The ACLU released its report to urge the need for Assembly Bill 937, or the VISION Act. This bill aims to prevent local law enforcement agencies from helping to detain, transfer or deport any person "for an immigration purpose," according to the legislation.

"The sheriff's current practice of facilitating transfers to ICE impacts not just the person who is being transferred but their families and our communities," Romani said in a statement to The Californian. "These transfers are completely voluntary and should not be taking place. Regions like the Central Valley would benefit from this kind of bright-line rule, rather than rules with various exceptions that inhibit effective and equitable implementation in a region that already suffers from a lack of robust removal defense representation. California must have the courage to propel a vision of inclusivity so that all its residents can thrive in safety."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.